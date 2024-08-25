Liam Kernaghan wins 2024 CPA Bronze Medal

Glasgow – August 25, 2024 – Liam Kernaghan won the third annual CPA Bronze Medal piobaireachd competition held at the National Piping Centre’s McPhater Street auditorium.

Nineteen pipers competed in the event, which the Competing Pipers Association started to cater to members on the cusp of getting into the Silver Medal piobaireachd contests at the Argyllshire Gathering and Northern Meeting. However, the events are limited to only 25, far more than those who apply to get into them.

Kernaghan now gets a bye to the 2025 Silver Medal contests. He’s already won just about everything there is to win in his native New Zealand.

CPA Bronze Medal

1st Liam Kernaghan, Auckland, New Zealand, “The Cave of Gold”

2nd Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland, “Melbank’s Salute”

3rd Gordon Barclay

4th Callum Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

5th Kyle Cameron, Fortrose, Scotland

Judges: Mike Cusack, Alasdair Henderson, Peter McCallister, John Wilson