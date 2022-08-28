Inaugural Bronze Medal goes to Steven Gray

Glasgow – August 28, 2022 – The first Bronze Medal piobaireachd competition was held at the National Piping Centre with 21 contestants taking part. Steven Gray of Lockerbie, Scotland, was the winner. Competitors, submitting four tunes of their own choice and playing selected by the judges. The event was started by the Competing Pipers Association with an eye to provide a qualifying for the Silver Medal competitions as well as provide a new event connected with the major gatherings at Oban and Inverness.

Bronze Medal

1st Steven Gray (£300)

2nd Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

3rd Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Perth, Scotland

4th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

5th Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland

Judges: Murray Henderson, Colin MacLellan, Ronnie McShannon