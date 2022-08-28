Results
August 28, 2022

Inaugural Bronze Medal goes to Steven Gray

Steven Gray, winner of the first-ever Bronze Medal.

Glasgow – August 28, 2022 – The first Bronze Medal piobaireachd competition was held at the National Piping Centre with 21 contestants taking part. Steven Gray of Lockerbie, Scotland, was the winner. Competitors, submitting four tunes of their own choice and playing selected by the judges. The event was started by the Competing Pipers Association with an eye to provide a qualifying for the Silver Medal competitions as well as provide a new event connected with the major gatherings at Oban and Inverness.

Bronze Medal
1st Steven Gray (£300)
2nd Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
3rd Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Perth, Scotland
4th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
5th Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland
Judges: Murray Henderson, Colin MacLellan, Ronnie McShannon

