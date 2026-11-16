With two seconds, Sean McKeown wins 2026 Sun Belt Invitational in Florida

Maitland, Florida – November 14, 2026 – Sean McKeown of Bowmanville, Ontario, emerged as the overall winner of the fifth annual Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Championship (“An Crios Gréine”), held at the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel, with a second in the Piobaireachd and a second in the Medley.

Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, won the Piobaireachd event, while Willie McCallum from Bearsden, Scotland, took the Medley. The Shirley & George M. Bell amateur overall went to John Hughes. McCallum also won the Pipe-Major Henry Frantz Memorial Slow Air, an event with one prize, not factored into the overall.

The contest brings together leading solo pipers for Piobaireachd and Medley events, with the overall championship determined by aggregate results. Organizer Eric Stein established the invitational competition in 2022.

Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, won the 2025 championship, while previous winners include Bruce Gandy and Callum Beaumont.

Professional

Piobaireachd (Jimmy McIntosh Memorial)

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

4th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

5th Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

Judges: Euan Anderson, Lorne Cousin, Anne Gray

Medley (Sayre/Stein Cup)

1st Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Roddy MacLeod

4th Angus D. MacColl

5th Alen Tully, Dublin

Judges: Euan Anderson, Lorne Cousin, Anne Gray

Amateur

Piobaireachd (David Bailiff Memorial)

1st John Hughes

2nd Steven McElhaney

3rd Karl Fetter

4th Hazen Metro

5th Liam Horne

Judge: Sean McKeown

MSR (Linda McBride Memorial)

1st Hazen Metro

2nd Liam Horne

3rd Brady Webb

4th John Hughes

5th Karl Fetter

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

Under-16

Piobaireachd

1st Luca Quartarollo

2nd Kathryn Klega-Nelson

March

1st Kathryn Klega-Nelson

2nd Luca Quartarollo

3rd Nathan Wooley

Under-16 Practice Chanter

1st Nathan Wooley

2nd Jack Hunon

50 & Over March (Pipe-Major Joe Brady Jr. Memorial)

1st James Parker

2nd Kevin McGhean

3rd Brian Klega-Nelson

4th Bill Howard

5th Monty Messenger

Judge: Alen Tully

The Gallagher Shield for best dressed was won by Alen Tully.