With two seconds, Sean McKeown wins 2026 Sun Belt Invitational in Florida
Maitland, Florida – November 14, 2026 – Sean McKeown of Bowmanville, Ontario, emerged as the overall winner of the fifth annual Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Championship (“An Crios Gréine”), held at the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel, with a second in the Piobaireachd and a second in the Medley.
Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, won the Piobaireachd event, while Willie McCallum from Bearsden, Scotland, took the Medley. The Shirley & George M. Bell amateur overall went to John Hughes. McCallum also won the Pipe-Major Henry Frantz Memorial Slow Air, an event with one prize, not factored into the overall.
The contest brings together leading solo pipers for Piobaireachd and Medley events, with the overall championship determined by aggregate results. Organizer Eric Stein established the invitational competition in 2022.
Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, won the 2025 championship, while previous winners include Bruce Gandy and Callum Beaumont.
Professional
Piobaireachd (Jimmy McIntosh Memorial)
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
4th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
5th Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
Judges: Euan Anderson, Lorne Cousin, Anne Gray
Medley (Sayre/Stein Cup)
1st Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Roddy MacLeod
4th Angus D. MacColl
5th Alen Tully, Dublin
Judges: Euan Anderson, Lorne Cousin, Anne Gray
Amateur
Piobaireachd (David Bailiff Memorial)
1st John Hughes
2nd Steven McElhaney
3rd Karl Fetter
4th Hazen Metro
5th Liam Horne
Judge: Sean McKeown
MSR (Linda McBride Memorial)
1st Hazen Metro
2nd Liam Horne
3rd Brady Webb
4th John Hughes
5th Karl Fetter
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
Under-16
Piobaireachd
1st Luca Quartarollo
2nd Kathryn Klega-Nelson
March
1st Kathryn Klega-Nelson
2nd Luca Quartarollo
3rd Nathan Wooley
Under-16 Practice Chanter
1st Nathan Wooley
2nd Jack Hunon
50 & Over March (Pipe-Major Joe Brady Jr. Memorial)
1st James Parker
2nd Kevin McGhean
3rd Brian Klega-Nelson
4th Bill Howard
5th Monty Messenger
Judge: Alen Tully
The Gallagher Shield for best dressed was won by Alen Tully.
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