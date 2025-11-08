Results
November 08, 2025

Angus D. MacColl wins 2025 Sun Belt Invitational Piping Competition

Orlando, Florida – November 8, 2025 – Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, was the overall winner of the fourth annual Sun Belt Invitational Piping Competition (“An Crios Gréine”) held at the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel. His first in the Piobaireachd and third in the Medley were enough to win the aggregate over runner-up Willie McCallum of Bearsden, Scotland.

MacColl also won the Slow Air contest, played immediately before the Medley event. The Slow Air did not factor into the aggregate award.

Piobaireachd (Jimmy McIntosh Memorial)
1st Angus D. MacColl, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”
2nd Nick Hudson, Houston, “Craigellachie”
3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”
4th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Lament for the Children”
5th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The King’s Taxes”
Judges: Brian Donaldson, Paula Glendinning, Peter Kent

Angus D. MacColl competing at the 2025 Glenfiddich Championships

Medley (Sayre/Stein Cup)
1st Alen Tully, Dublin
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Angus D. MacColl
4th Nick Hudson
5th Bruce Gandy
Judges: Brian Donaldson, Paula Glendinning, Peter Kent

Also competing were Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; and Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC.

Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Championship
Piobaireachd (David Bailiff Memorial)
1st Magnus Stone
2nd Flora Stone
3rd Andrew Zhao
4th Mihir Zambre
5th Abby Long
Judge: Finlay Johnston

MSR (Linda McBride Memorial)
1st Andrew Zhao
2nd Abby Long
3rd Mihir Zambre
4th Magnus Stone
5th Gavin Guidotti
Judge: Angus D. MacColl

16 and Under
Piobaireachd Ground
1st EmilaTully
2nd Tadgh Spillane
3rd Alex Tully
4th Luca Quartario
5th Facil Vargas
Judge: Willie McCallum

March
1st Tadgh Spillane, Ireland
2nd Emilia Tully
3rd Alex Tully
4th Kathryn Klega-Nelson
5th Facil Vargas
Judge: Willie McCallum

Practice Chanter (Willie McCallum Sr. Memorial)
Piobaireachd Ground (Pipe-Major Donald MacLeod Memorial)
1st Luca Quartario
2nd Freya Tully
3rd Briar MacHattie
1st Luca Quartario
2nd Briar MacHattie
3rd Freya Tully

50 and Older March
1st James Parker, Louisiana
2nd Margarate Saunders, Ireland
3rd Andrew Gallagher, UK
4th Tony Mangiaracina, Florida
5th Sherrie Buffman, North Carolina
Judge: Kylie MacHattie

The competition is privately run and not sanctioned by an association.

 

