Angus D. MacColl wins 2025 Sun Belt Invitational Piping Competition

Orlando, Florida – November 8, 2025 – Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, was the overall winner of the fourth annual Sun Belt Invitational Piping Competition (“An Crios Gréine”) held at the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel. His first in the Piobaireachd and third in the Medley were enough to win the aggregate over runner-up Willie McCallum of Bearsden, Scotland.

MacColl also won the Slow Air contest, played immediately before the Medley event. The Slow Air did not factor into the aggregate award.

Piobaireachd (Jimmy McIntosh Memorial)

1st Angus D. MacColl, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

2nd Nick Hudson, Houston, “Craigellachie”

3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”

4th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Lament for the Children”

5th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The King’s Taxes”

Judges: Brian Donaldson, Paula Glendinning, Peter Kent

Medley (Sayre/Stein Cup)

1st Alen Tully, Dublin

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Angus D. MacColl

4th Nick Hudson

5th Bruce Gandy

Judges: Brian Donaldson, Paula Glendinning, Peter Kent

Also competing were Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; and Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC.

Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Championship

Piobaireachd (David Bailiff Memorial)

1st Magnus Stone

2nd Flora Stone

3rd Andrew Zhao

4th Mihir Zambre

5th Abby Long

Judge: Finlay Johnston

MSR (Linda McBride Memorial)

1st Andrew Zhao

2nd Abby Long

3rd Mihir Zambre

4th Magnus Stone

5th Gavin Guidotti

Judge: Angus D. MacColl

16 and Under

Piobaireachd Ground

1st EmilaTully

2nd Tadgh Spillane

3rd Alex Tully

4th Luca Quartario

5th Facil Vargas

Judge: Willie McCallum

March

1st Tadgh Spillane, Ireland

2nd Emilia Tully

3rd Alex Tully

4th Kathryn Klega-Nelson

5th Facil Vargas

Judge: Willie McCallum

Practice Chanter (Willie McCallum Sr. Memorial)

Piobaireachd Ground (Pipe-Major Donald MacLeod Memorial)

1st Luca Quartario

2nd Freya Tully

3rd Briar MacHattie

50 and Older March

1st James Parker, Louisiana

2nd Margarate Saunders, Ireland

3rd Andrew Gallagher, UK

4th Tony Mangiaracina, Florida

5th Sherrie Buffman, North Carolina

Judge: Kylie MacHattie

The competition is privately run and not sanctioned by an association.