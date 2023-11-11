Results
November 11, 2023

Bruce Gandy wins 2nd annual Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Championship

Bruce Gandy competing earlier in the year. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
Maitland, Florida – November 11, 2023 – The 2023 Sun Belt Invitational Professional Solo Piping Championship went to Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, who gained the prize in an aggregate points tie with St. Andrews, Scotland’s Callum Beaumont by winning the Piobaireachd competition.

Gandy won the Piobaireachd event with “Lament for the Laird of Anapool,” the same piece he played the week before in the Bratach Gorm in London.

It was the contest’s second year, supported by various sponsors and organized by Eric Stein, who also served as emcee.

Beaumont won the first Sun Belt Invitational in 2022.

Piobaireachd (Jimmy McIntosh Memorial Cup)
1st Bruce Gandy, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”
2nd Callum Beaumont, “Donald Gruamach’s March”
3rd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”
4th Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Farewell to the Queen’s Ferry”
5th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “MacNeill of Barra’s March”
Judges: Colin MacLellan, Jim McGillivray, Mike Rogers

Medley (Sayre/Stein Cup)
1st Callum Beaumont
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Willie McCallum
5th Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
Judges: Colin MacLellan, Jim McGillivray, Mike Rogers

Also competing: Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh; Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; and Alen Tully, Dublin. Tully was awarded the Gallagher Shield as the best-dressed competitor in the event.

Sun Belt Invitational judges (L-R): Mike Rogers, Colin MacLellan and Jim McGillivray. [Photo Eric Stein]
Earlier in the day, Tom Cangelosi won the inaugural Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Solo Piping Championship, a new addition to the Sun Belt event.

 

