Bruce Gandy wins 2nd annual Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Championship

Maitland, Florida – November 11, 2023 – The 2023 Sun Belt Invitational Professional Solo Piping Championship went to Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, who gained the prize in an aggregate points tie with St. Andrews, Scotland’s Callum Beaumont by winning the Piobaireachd competition.

Gandy won the Piobaireachd event with “Lament for the Laird of Anapool,” the same piece he played the week before in the Bratach Gorm in London.

It was the contest’s second year, supported by various sponsors and organized by Eric Stein, who also served as emcee.

Beaumont won the first Sun Belt Invitational in 2022.

Piobaireachd (Jimmy McIntosh Memorial Cup)

1st Bruce Gandy, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”

2nd Callum Beaumont, “Donald Gruamach’s March”

3rd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”

4th Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Farewell to the Queen’s Ferry”

5th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “MacNeill of Barra’s March”

Judges: Colin MacLellan, Jim McGillivray, Mike Rogers

Medley (Sayre/Stein Cup)

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Willie McCallum

5th Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Judges: Colin MacLellan, Jim McGillivray, Mike Rogers

Also competing: Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh; Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; and Alen Tully, Dublin. Tully was awarded the Gallagher Shield as the best-dressed competitor in the event.

Earlier in the day, Tom Cangelosi won the inaugural Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Solo Piping Championship, a new addition to the Sun Belt event.