First Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Invitational Champion: Tom Cangelosi

Maitland, Florida – November 11, 2023 – The inaugural Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Championship was won by Tom Cangelosi of Arlington, Virginia, who took both the Piobaireachd and MSR events against nine other pipers from around North America.

As well as honouring the late Sandy Jones, a significant contributor to piping and drumming in the United States, the amateur event pays homage to Linda McBride and David Bailiff, two significant movers and shakers in the Eastern United States scene, who sadly also left us recently.

This year, the competition was an addition to the Sun Belt Invitational Professional Solo Piping Championship, which was launched last year. The Sun Belt is held on the same day but a little later.

The Eastern United States Pipe Band Association sponsored the event, and EUSPBA President Bill Caudill and Vice-President Joe McGonigal were on hand to present the prizes.

Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Championship

David Bailiff Memorial Piobaireachd

1st Tom Cangelosi, “The Kings Taxes”

2nd Flora Stone, Massachusetts

3rd Mic Trenor, Columbus, Ohio

4th Steven MacDonald, Jacksonville, Florida

5th Gillian Blaney, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Linda McBride Memorial MSR

1st Tom Cangelosi

2nd Liam Horne, Bristol, Virgina

3rd Charles David Mitchell, Montreal

4th Steven MacDonald

5th Wyatt Brown, Knoxville, Tennessee

Judge: Willie McCallum

Also competing: Magnus Stone, Massachusetts, and Marc Warnock, Northern Ireland.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the 2023 Sun Belt Invitational as they are made available.