Belted! Steven MacDonald wins first BarRoom Brawl in Florida
Maitland, Florida – November 10, 2023 – Steven MacDonald of nearby Jacksonville, Florida, was the winner of the first BarRoom Brawl solo piping contest as part of the annual Sun Belt Solo Piping Competition, winning US$1,000 and the coveted and OTT wrestling belt as a trophy.
Contestants could perform whatever they liked, provided it was on Highland pipes, with a fun- and music-loving audience voting for the winner.
Also competing:
- Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland
- Andrew Donlon Washington, DC
- Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh
- Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
- Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
- Flora Stone, Massachusetts
- Magnus Stone, Massachusetts
- Alen Tully, Dublin
The Friday BarRoom Brawl is the precursor to the Saturday professional and amateur competitions comprising traditional events.
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the Sun Belt Invitational.
