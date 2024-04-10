Alastair Hanning, 1962-2024

Alastair Hanning, the accomplished and popular piper from Wellington, New Zealand, died on April 9, 2024, in his sixty-second year.

From one of the country’s great family of pipers, he received instruction from his famous father, John, and later Ian McKay, Donald Bain and Lewis Turrell, when Hanning joined the Grade 1 City of Wellington, of which Turrell was pipe-major.

Alastair Hanning was pipe-sergeant of the band from 1980 to 1984, and joined the Grade 1 Wellington Police in 1986 where his father was musical director. The younger Hanning became pipe-major in 1990, quickly transforming the group into a New Zealand powerhouse by attracting many of the country’s best players and top-flight guest pipers from North America and Australia, rising to win the New Zealand Pipe Band Championship in 1992. The band would go on to win five more titles under his leadership.

The Wellington Police competed successfully at the World Championships from 1995 to 1999 with top-10 finishes when the entry in the top grade was more than double what it is today. Inspired by personal trips to North America, the Wellington Police toured the United States, resulting in Doing Time in America, comprising live recordings from the tour and in New Zealand.

The band innovated with adventurous new music and arrangements. It was probably the first in the world to have teams for particular tasks, including a Sound Committee and a Music Committee, delegating many responsibilities that typically fell solely on the pipe major’s shoulders.

In 2004, his career took him to Auckland and then Melbourne, Australia, causing him to leave the Wellington Police Pipe Band. He was the piping tutor for the Auckland Police Pipe Band for several years.

He was a successful composer and a frequent judge around the New Zealand circuit, including of many of the country’s top solo piping competitions.

Alastair “Al” Hanning was renowned for his quick wit, occasional irreverence, and love for all things piping and drumming.

A celebration of his life is scheduled for 2 p.m., April 13th, at St. John’s Church, 170 Willis St., Wellington. Pipers wishing to attend are encouraged to bring their pipes for a call of the pipes at 1:45 p.m.

We extend our sympathies to Alistair Hanning’s family and many friends at this difficult time.