April 30, 2024

An abundance of inspiration – Ann Gray takes in SLOT’s concert in Aberdeen

St. Laurence O’Toole’s concert in Aberdeen on April 27, 2024, was titled “Inspired24,” and what an inspiration it was on many levels. Held at the Aberdeen Music Hall, which seats approximately 1,200 and appeared close to being a packed house, the show was hosted by the Bucksburn & District organization, who had very obviously done their part on the front end by promoting the show and selling tickets.

