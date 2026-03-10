ANAPBA hopes to adopt RSPBA playing requirements in ’27

At its most recent meeting, the nine members of the Alliance of North American Pipe Band Associations agreed to work toward standardizing competition-playing requirements for all associations beginning in 2027.

The playing requirements would mirror those set out by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, except for Grade 5, which the RSPBA does not offer.

According to ANAPBA chair and Midwest Pipe Band Association President Jim, each North American organization will present the recommended approach to its respective music board/committee.

If the music boards agree, each association would seek their members’ approval at their 2026 annual general meeting later in the year, with an aim to implement the new requirements in 2027.

RSPBA competition music requirements:

Grade 1: Submit two medleys, 5-7 minutes long; and/or submit two MSRs (one MSR of four-part-maximum tunes; one MSR four-part-minimum tunes)

Grade 2: Submit one medley 4-6 minutes long; and/or submit two MSRs (any length)

Grade 3: one MSR (each tune minimum four parts), or one 3-5 minute medley

Juvenile: one MSR (each tune minimum four parts), or one 3-5 minute medley

Grade 4A: MSR comprising: two two-parted 2/4 marches, or one four-parted 2/4 march, as well as either two two-parted strathspeys or one four-parted strathspey, and two two-parted reels or one four-parted reel from list of prescribed tunes set by the RSPBA

Grade 4B: Four two-parted 2/4 Marches from the list of prescribed tunes set by the RSPBA

Because no ANAPBA-member organizations split their grades, Sim said, “Grade 4 would be the same as the RSPBA plus a 3-5 minute medley, but the tunes would not be required to come from the map list, but suggested.”

Grade 5 would move to only simple time marches, rather than only 2/4 marches as is currently required, or marches in compound time.

Sim confirmed that Grade 1 bands would adhere to the RSPBA’s different MSR tune-length requirements implemented in 2023.

ANAPBA is a collective of the nine RSPBA-recognized piping and drumming associations in North America:

Alberta Society of Pipers & Drummers

Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association

British Columbia Pipers’ Association

Eastern United States Pipe Band Association

Midwest Pipe Band Association

Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario

Prairie Pipe Band Association of Manitoba

Saskatchewan Pipe Band Association

Western United States Pipe Band Association

Members of ANAPBA had agreed at its December 2025 meeting that the move to common band playing requirements would be a priority.