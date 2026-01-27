Jeffrey Mann, 1956-2026

The North American pipe band community lost one of its great boosters and organizers with the recent passing of Jeff Mann, well known throughout the piping and drumming world as the founder and chair of the Alliance of North American Pipe Band Associations.

Throughout the nearly 30 years of ANAPBA activity, Mann was a constant voice for what could be, and his infectious enthusiasm, ability to listen to people, and his drive to get things done brought together people and associations from around the world. More than anything, he was universally admired because he was a good friend, always kind and respectful in his dealings with others, and his agenda was always clear: what’s best for us all?

Jeff Mann was active in the Western United States Pipe Band Association, serving as solo and band registrar, sanctioning secretary, Executive Secretary, Vice President and President, and Past President of WUSPBA for a few terms. Jeff also founded the Glenwild Conservatory of Music and Exhibition and the North American Scottish Arts Foundation. He has organized the Utah Highland Games, the Payson Celtic Festival, and the Reno Celtic Festival, and has been co-chair and chair of the Caledonian Club of San Francisco Pleasanton Highland Games.

While he was an enthusiastic piper most of his life, Mann began as an organist at age seven, later taking lessons at the Mormon Tabernacle and performing concerts at Notre Dame Cathedral and St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montréal. Jeff worked in the healthcare field and continued to pursue diverse musical education throughout his life.

We extend our condolences to Jeff Mann’s spouse, Lezlie, and to his family and many friends throughout the piping and drumming world at this sad time.