Andrea Boyd wins Maxville Gold Medal

Published: August 4, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Maxville, Ontario – August 4, 2017 – Andrea Boyd of Ottawa  was the winner of the Piobaireachd Society Gold Medal (Canada), held at the United Church as part of the Glengarry Highland Games on a warm, muggy day in the tiny eastern Ontario town. Sean McKeown was the winner of the Bar to the Gold Medal, reserved for previous winners of the Gold Medal. The events were held indoors while most of the amateur solo piping and drumming contests were held outside on the games park. Canadian Prime-Minister Justin Trudeau made a casual appearance at the games.

Andrea Boyd and Sean McKeown celebrate their success at the 2017 Piobaireachd Society Gold Medal (Canada) competitions. [Photo: pipes|drums]

Piobaireachd Society Gold Medal (Canada) (10 competed)
1st Andrea Boyd,,”,Lord Lovat’s Lament”
2nd Bobby Minnear, Atlanta, “Lament for John Morrison of Assynt House”
3rd Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska, “Beloved Scotland”
4th Callum Harper, Bolton, Ontario, “Lament for the Iolaire”
5th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland, “Rev. Dr. Norman MacLeod’s Lament”

Bar to the Medal (seven competed)
1st Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”
2nd Glenn Walpole, Toronto, “The Prince’s Salute”
3rd Andy Rogers, Fredericton, New Brunswick, “The King’s Taxes”

Colin MacLellan judged both events.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
August 4, 1989Alasdair Gillies wins all 4 events at Dornoch, Scotland.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Touch blackwood
    Thu, 6 Jul 2017
    “There’s plenty of time for despair,” a friend likes to say when playing golf after someone hits an iffy shot. Rather than assuming that the ball went into the bunker, he encourages you to err on the side of optimism … Continue re …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS August 5, 2017Dundonald Highland GamesFields below Dundonald Castle Winehouse Yett, Dundonald, Scotland

August 5, 2017Aboyne Highland GamesAboyne Green, Aboyne, Scotland

August 5, 2017Newtonmore Highland GamesEilan Shinty field, Newtonmore, Scotland

August 6, 2017Mallaig & Morar Highland GamesThe Lovat Memorial Field, Morar, Scotland

August 8, 2017Skye Highland GamesVarious venues, Portree, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
There are a myriad of ways to manipulate reeds. Unless a reed scores favourably to start with there’s probably not a lot that can be done however. Be fussy with reed selection and get lots of them to choose from.
Stewart MacKenzie, P-M, Manawatu Scottish