Angus D. beats Angus J. at Killin

Killin, Scotland – August 2, 2017 – It was a typical Scottish summer day, weather-wise, at the annual Killin Highland Games, where Angus D. MacColl took the overall trophy in the senior solo piping, even though his son, Angus J. MacColl, took two of four first prizes.
Piobaireachd
1st Nick Hudson, Houston
2nd Calum Wynd
3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
4th Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
Judges: Ronnie Clark, Andrew Frater
March
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
3rd Ross Millar
4th Sandy Cameron
Judges: Neil Mulvie, Tom Speirs
Strathspey & Reel
1st Angus J. MacColl
2nd Calum Wynd
3rd Ben Duncan
4th Angus D. MacColl
Judges: Neil Mulvie, Tom Speirs
Jig
1st Angus J. MacColl
2nd Angus D. MacColl
3rd Ben Duncan
4th Calum Wynd
Judges: Neil Mulvie, Tom Speirs