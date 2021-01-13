Published: January 13, 2021

Angus Longphee, 1940-2021

Angus Longphee, wearing sunglasses at the left, with the legendary Alex Duthart of Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia at the Inter-Continental Pipe Band Championships in Toronto, c.1978. The great drummer Jim Hutton is at far right.

Angus Longphee, the celebrated lead-drummer for many years with the Grade 1 St. Thomas Pipe Band of St. Thomas, Ontario, died in Davenport, Florida, on January 13, 2021.

Barrel-chested and as strong as two oxen, he was known affectionately as “Gus,” and a larger-than-life character on the Ontario pipe band circuit. Longphee was responsible in large part for the signature ensemble sound that he created with Pipe-Major Gordon Tuck.

He was part of two commercial recordings that the band put out under the St. Thomas and McNish Distillery Pipe Band names, the latter of which the band took on under a sponsorship.

The band won numerous significant prizes and numerous accomplished pipers and drummers emerged from its ranks. Before joining St. Thomas, he was a drummer in the military’s Canadian Guards Pipes & Drums.

Originally from Cape Breton and then a resident of Detroit, he later settled in Florida after his competing days, teaching drumming in the area and serving as a pipe band judge from time to time.

Our sympathies go to Angus Longphee’s family and friends at this sad time.

From the cover of the Grade 1 McNish Distillery Pipe Band’s album of 1979.

See also
New Black Watch book highlights role of pipers in regiment
Published on January 13, 2021
Gandy charitable solo contest already at 50 entries
Published on January 12, 2021
See All Articles
Don’t wear white socks/band paraphernalia in solo piping competitions.

− Anon.

Do you expect your band to compete in 2021?

  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, but we are based in Australia or NZ.
  • N/A - I don't play in a competing band.
You've already voted today.

January 14, 1961

Ed Esson presented with life membership to BC Pipers Association.
© 2021 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?