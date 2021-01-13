Angus Longphee, 1940-2021

Angus Longphee, the celebrated lead-drummer for many years with the Grade 1 St. Thomas Pipe Band of St. Thomas, Ontario, died in Davenport, Florida, on January 13, 2021.

Barrel-chested and as strong as two oxen, he was known affectionately as “Gus,” and a larger-than-life character on the Ontario pipe band circuit. Longphee was responsible in large part for the signature ensemble sound that he created with Pipe-Major Gordon Tuck.

He was part of two commercial recordings that the band put out under the St. Thomas and McNish Distillery Pipe Band names, the latter of which the band took on under a sponsorship.

The band won numerous significant prizes and numerous accomplished pipers and drummers emerged from its ranks. Before joining St. Thomas, he was a drummer in the military’s Canadian Guards Pipes & Drums.

Originally from Cape Breton and then a resident of Detroit, he later settled in Florida after his competing days, teaching drumming in the area and serving as a pipe band judge from time to time.

Our sympathies go to Angus Longphee’s family and friends at this sad time.