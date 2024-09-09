Angus Nicolson wins Raasay Piping Competition intended to strengthen “Gaelic roots”

Raasay, Scotland – September 7, 2024 – There’s nothing unusual about holding a solo contest, but the inaugural Raasay Piping Competition at the Raasay Community Hall on the island adjacent to the Isle of Skye was devised by the well-known multi-instrumentalist piper Hamish Moore in an effort to strengthen the instrument’s connection with its “Gaelic roots.”

Invited players, who comprised mostly pipers who are relatively inactive in competition, were given 15 minutes to perform a selection of “step dance style” jigs, a piobaireachd song/Gaelic air, and a selection of strathspeys and reels played with “tempo and rhythm suitable to be danced to by a hard shoe percussive Scottish step dancer.” The event was sponsored by the Isle of Raasay Distillery.

The results were:

1st Angus Nicolson, Fort William, Scotland (received a small cask of Raasay Whisky worth £3,000)

2nd Ailis Sutherland, Kirriemuir, Scotland (selection of bottles of Raasay Whisky)

3rd Decker Forrest, Isleornsay, Scotland (limited edition print, “Homage to Glenuig,” by Irish colourist John B. Vallely depicting the MacDonald brothers of Glenuig)

The first prize could have the highest cash value of any prize in solo piping.

“Piping has, over time, consistently been losing connections with its Gaelic roots,” Moore said. “This connection was once central to, and at the heart of, how our music was interpreted and played. It is hoped that this competition will significantly contribute to reconnecting piping with its Gaelic roots and grow in popularity and significance year by year.”

About a hundred attended the event, most of whom came by ferry from Skye for the day. Those in the audience were provided with an information sheet with the pipers’ names, photos and biographies, and a steward held up each competitor’s name to the audience before they played.

Lorne Cousin, Ben Duncan, James Duncan MacKenzie, Michael Grey, Ciar Milne, Duncan Nicholson, and Michael Steele also competed.

Angus MacDonald and Anna Murray judged the piobaireachd song/Gaelic air performances, and Angus MacKenzie and Frank McConnel adjudicated the light music.

The judges were kept behind a partition to hide the contestants’ identities. At the end of the competition, the judges presented the numbers of those who played in the order of 1st, 2nd and 3rd. The identities of the prize winners were then revealed.