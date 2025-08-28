Argyllshire Gathering Day 2: Brown and Hudson on top of A-Grade; Bonar wins the Open Jigs; Allen wins both B-Grade events

Oban, Scotland – August 28, 2025 – The morning started wet for the traditional march to Mossfield Park led by 2025 Oban Gold Medallist Steven Leask, as is the tradition. Conditions cleared for the all-outdoor light music competitions.

Calum Brown of Aberdeen, Scotland, and Nick Hudson of Houston were the winners of the A-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel, respectively.

The first results out had Bobby Allen of Chryston, Scotland, winning both B-Grade events, catapulting him into the A-Grade category.

Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, won the Open Jig event

On the 150th anniversary of the Highland Society of London’s sponsorship, Steven Leask was officially presented with the Gold Medal.

Stay tuned for more results as they become available.

A-Grade (40 competed)

2/4 March

1st Callum Brown

2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Greg Wilson, Christchurch

6th Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon

Strathspey & Reel

1st Nick Hudson, Houston

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey

3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

4th Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland

5th Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

6th Campbell Wilson, Plzeň, Czechia

Judges: Murray Henderson, Bruce Hitchings, John Wilson

Open Jig

1st Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

4th Brodie Watson-Massey

5th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes

B-Grade (29 competed)

2/4 March

1st Bobby Allen

2nd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

3rd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

4th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

5th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

6th Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Glasgow

Judges: Ian Duncan, Derek Fraser, Bill Wotherspoon

Strathspey & Reel

1st Bobby Allen

2nd Jack Williamson

3rd Ross Conner

4th Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

5th Kyle Cameron, Rosemarkie, Scotland

6th Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Jack Taylor

Intermediate MSR (C-Grade pipers, 29 competed)

1st Eala Niamh McElhinny, Clydebank, Scotland

2nd Douglas Baird, Torphichen, Scotland

3rd Christopher McCartan, Lochgilphead, Scotland

4th Arran Green, Stirling, Scotland

5th Andrew Pattison, Troon, Scotland

Judges: Stuart Liddell, Robert Wallace