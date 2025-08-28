Argyllshire Gathering Day 2: Brown and Hudson on top of A-Grade; Bonar wins the Open Jigs; Allen wins both B-Grade events
Oban, Scotland – August 28, 2025 – The morning started wet for the traditional march to Mossfield Park led by 2025 Oban Gold Medallist Steven Leask, as is the tradition. Conditions cleared for the all-outdoor light music competitions.
Calum Brown of Aberdeen, Scotland, and Nick Hudson of Houston were the winners of the A-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel, respectively.
The first results out had Bobby Allen of Chryston, Scotland, winning both B-Grade events, catapulting him into the A-Grade category.
Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, won the Open Jig event
On the 150th anniversary of the Highland Society of London’s sponsorship, Steven Leask was officially presented with the Gold Medal.
Stay tuned for more results as they become available.
A-Grade (40 competed)
2/4 March
1st Callum Brown
2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
3rd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
4th Cameron Bonar
5th Greg Wilson, Christchurch
6th Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario
Judges: Patricia Henderson, Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon
Strathspey & Reel
1st Nick Hudson, Houston
2nd Brodie Watson-Massey
3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
4th Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland
5th Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
6th Campbell Wilson, Plzeň, Czechia
Judges: Murray Henderson, Bruce Hitchings, John Wilson
Open Jig
1st Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland
4th Brodie Watson-Massey
5th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes
B-Grade (29 competed)
2/4 March
1st Bobby Allen
2nd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
3rd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland
4th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas
5th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
6th Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Glasgow
Judges: Ian Duncan, Derek Fraser, Bill Wotherspoon
Strathspey & Reel
1st Bobby Allen
2nd Jack Williamson
3rd Ross Conner
4th Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland
5th Kyle Cameron, Rosemarkie, Scotland
6th Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Jack Taylor
Intermediate MSR (C-Grade pipers, 29 competed)
1st Eala Niamh McElhinny, Clydebank, Scotland
2nd Douglas Baird, Torphichen, Scotland
3rd Christopher McCartan, Lochgilphead, Scotland
4th Arran Green, Stirling, Scotland
5th Andrew Pattison, Troon, Scotland
Judges: Stuart Liddell, Robert Wallace
NO COMMENTS YET