Argyllshire Gathering Day 2: Donlon and Cameron win the B-Grade light music; A-Grade finalists determined

Oban, Scotland – August 24, 2023 – The second day of the Argyllshire Gathering took the world’s top solo pipers outdoors to Mossfield Park on the east side of the Highland town. The light music competitions were held as always among a traditional Highland games.

The weather was challenging, and the rain, according to one contestant, went from “mild and intermittent to aggressive.” Some competitors decided not to play rather than risk wrecking their instruments before the Northern Meeting. There were very few spectators who weren’t directly involved with the event.

In the first results, Andrew Donlon of Washington, DC, and Sandy Cameron of Roy Bridge, Scotland, won the B-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel, respectively.

There were two heats for each A-Grade event, and then a final contest consisting of six for each of the March and the Strathspey & Reel.

A-Grade March finalists: Callum Beaumont, Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia; Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland; Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario; James Duncan MacKenzie, Back, Isle of Lewis, Scotland; and Fred Morrison Bishopton, Scotland. The judges for the heat were Barry Donaldson, Murray Henderson, and Michael Grey.

A-Grade Strathspey & Reel finalists: Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Sxcotland; Calum Brown, Petercoulter, Sxcotland; Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario; James Duncan MacKenzie; Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland; and Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland. The judges for the heat were Ronnie McShannon, Bob Worrall, and John Wilson.

The judges for the heats swapped events for the finals.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from the Argyllshire Gathering as they are made available.

B-Grade (submit six tunes, play one as selected by judges once through, 33 competed)

March

1st Andrew Donlon (£95)

2nd Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland(£70)

3rd Bradley Parker, Milngavie, Scotland (£60)

4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland (£50)

5th Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland (£40)

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Jim McGillivray, Malcolm McRae

Strathspey & Reel (submit six of each tune type, play one of each as selected by judges once through)

1st Sandy Cameron (£95)

2nd Bobby Allen, Chryston, Scotland (£70)

3rd John Dew, Edinburgh (£60)

4th Jacob Dicker, Hammond, Ontario (£50)

5th Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis (£40)

Judges: Robert Barnes, Patricia Henderson, Bill Livingstone