Arnprior starts with an Ottawa Indoor win

Published: April 30, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Kemptville, Ontario – April 29, 2017 – The Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s Ottawa Branch Indoor Highland Games attracted about 100 entrants over 23 amateur events. In the afternoon band contests, Arnprior McNab won the Grade 3 medley in the band’s competition in the grade since moving up after the 2016 season.

Arnprior McNab Pipes & Drums competing at the 2017 Ottawa Indoor Games.

Grade 3
Medley (two competed, Pipe-Major John Robert “Jack” Coghill Sr. Trophy)
1st Arnprior McNab (1,1,2,1)
2nd Rob Roy (2,2,1,2)
Judges: Tom Brown, Brian Williamson (piping); Scott Nicholson (drumming); Jack Coghill (ensemble)

MSR (one played)
1st Arnprior McNab (1,1,1,1)

Grade 5 (march medley, six competed)
1st Glengarry (1,1,1,1)
2nd Montreal (2,3,3,3)
3rd Sons of Scotland (4,5,4,2)
4th Quigley Highlanders (5,4,2,4)
5th Ottawa Caledonian (3,2,5,6)
6th Rob Roy (Gr5) (6,6,6,5)
Judges: Tom Brown, Brian Williamson (piping); Scott Nicholson (drumming); Jack Coghill (ensemble)

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
April 30, 1995Piper George Findlater’s Victoria Cross auctioned for more than Â£55,000.
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. The 1987 Iain McLeod p|d Interview
  2. Georgetown at 75 an inspiring success story
MOST RECENT POST
  • What judges want
    Tue, 18 Apr 2017
    Sitting adjudicating an amateur solo piping competition the other day, I got to thinking again about the competitors, so many of them so anxious and apprehensive. Playing before a judge who’s going to judge your music is a weird t …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS May 4, 2017Pittsburgh Piping Society featuring Michael GreyCafe Sam 5242 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

May 12, 2017The LivingstoneHamilton, Ontario

May 18, 2017Prairie Piping InvitationalRegina, SK

May 19, 2017Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic FestivalVictoria Park, downtown Regina

May 20, 2017British Pipe Band ChampionshipsPaisley, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: Never move the tape on your chanter, carve a hole, or move the reed until you have warmed your pipe up sufficiently that it is stable.
Lionel Tupman, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Revving up the drones