Arnprior starts with an Ottawa Indoor win

Kemptville, Ontario – April 29, 2017 – The Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s Ottawa Branch Indoor Highland Games attracted about 100 entrants over 23 amateur events. In the afternoon band contests, Arnprior McNab won the Grade 3 medley in the band’s competition in the grade since moving up after the 2016 season.
Grade 3
Medley (two competed, Pipe-Major John Robert “Jack” Coghill Sr. Trophy)
1st Arnprior McNab (1,1,2,1)
2nd Rob Roy (2,2,1,2)
Judges: Tom Brown, Brian Williamson (piping); Scott Nicholson (drumming); Jack Coghill (ensemble)
MSR (one played)
1st Arnprior McNab (1,1,1,1)
Grade 5 (march medley, six competed)
1st Glengarry (1,1,1,1)
2nd Montreal (2,3,3,3)
3rd Sons of Scotland (4,5,4,2)
4th Quigley Highlanders (5,4,2,4)
5th Ottawa Caledonian (3,2,5,6)
6th Rob Roy (Gr5) (6,6,6,5)
Judges: Tom Brown, Brian Williamson (piping); Scott Nicholson (drumming); Jack Coghill (ensemble)