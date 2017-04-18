Atholl Gathering goes to MacColl

Blair Atholl, Scotland – May 28, 2017 – Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, was the overall winner at the Atholl Gathering, held in generally good weather. MacColl enjoyed two firsts and a second, while David Wilton took the top-piobaireachd prize. The contest is sponsored by Glenfiddich and adheres to CPA grading.Piobaireachd
Premier / A-Grade / Open
1st David Wilton, Glasgow
2nd Angus D. MacColl
3rd Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland
4th Innes Smith, Bridge of Allen, Scotland
5th Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow
Judges: Robert Barnes, Colin MacLellan
B-Grade
1st Charles MacDonald
2nd Calum Wynd
3rd John McDonald
4th Cameron MacDougall
5th Eddie Gaul
Judges: Stuart Shedden, Ron Wallace
C-Grade
1st Callum Brown
2nd Eireann McKay
3rd John Cameron
4th Dan Neaves
5th William Waites
Judges: Archie MacLean, Stuart Samson
MSR
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Craig Sutherland
3rd David Wilton
4th Graham Drummond
5th Ben Duncan / Steven Leask
Judges: Iain MacLellan, Tom Speirs
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Steven Leask
3rd Graham Mulholland
4th Craig Sutherland
5th David Wilton
Judges: Andrew Frater, Patrick Grant