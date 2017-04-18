Atholl Gathering goes to MacColl

Blair Atholl, Scotland – May 28, 2017 – Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, was the overall winner at the Atholl Gathering, held in generally good weather. MacColl enjoyed two firsts and a second, while David Wilton took the top-piobaireachd prize. The contest is sponsored by Glenfiddich and adheres to CPA grading.

