Bagpipes, memory and luck

By Ian MacDonald (Regina)

In 2008 I was invited to be an adjudicator at the annual “Nicol-Brown Chalice,” an invitational bagpipe competition featuring 10 of the top amateur pipers from that season of competition. Pipers gathered in Albany, New York, on a Friday for a meet-and-greet that included a recital by Andrew Douglas and me. That night was the first public airing of a piobaireachd I’d composed for my late father.

Saturday was the business day, with 10 pipers playing three selections each over a long day, with prizes awarded at the end. On Sunday, the adjudicators, competitors and a couple of organizers drove up to Invermark Piping School at the top of a hill near Petersburgh, New York, and there we had an all-day masterclass for the competitors, discussing their performances, offering comments about what we liked, and ways they could enhance their performances.

The weather was gorgeous – warm and fresh – the autumn colours were spectacular and bagpipes sounded amazing up there. Leading the day was the amazing player and teacher Donald Lindsay, a giant of USA piping and a true champion of the music. At one moment, re-telling a memory about the teaching of his mentors Robert Nicol and Robert Brown, he had tears – the love of the music and the experiences just welling over the brim. It was moving and inspiring stuff, for competitors and adjudicators alike.

At the end of the afternoon, I was whisked down the mountain to the airport at Albany, where I commenced the journey home, landing in Regina during a snowstorm, the runway freshly cleared, and the temperature -20C.

I had many hours of travel, and I ended up scribbling on a scrap of paper torn from an airplane magazine. I got to thinking about my own great fortune in studying piping with the legendary Pipe-Major Donald MacLeod, MBE. I first met him as a 10-year-old at summer camp in Saskatchewan, and this repeated for a few years. In my early twenties, I spent two years in Scotland, going for weekly lessons with MacLeod, first at the Grainger & Campbell Bagpipe Makers shop on Argyle Street in Glasgow, and later at his home.

What I wrote remembers the days going to Grainger & Campbell. 1103 Argyle Street is now “The Hidden Lane” – a destination for shopping, tea, a quiet lunch, or getting your hair done. In 1978, you’d go through the close to the back lane, where there was an entry to Grainger’s on one side, and a mortician/funeral business on the other, and little else that I could identify.

Mrs. Rankin made kilts and did tailoring in the loft. Mr. Rankin did admin work for the shop. Duncan Campbell was a shop assistant, and did lots of bagpipe assembly, tying on bags, seasoning and “other duties as assigned.” Joe Hagan and Ernie (last name escapes me) were the bagpipe turners working is a separate space at the back where few dared enter.

I look back on that time and still can’t believe my luck.

Piping Workshop at Invermark

On heavily treed hills

in autumn-clad splendour,

a piper tells his tale.

Nicol, Brown, MacLeod.

The music of generations

of pipers now gone

and certainly not forgotten.

The notes sounding clear

in the crisp autumn air.

The colour of dying leaves

and the storyteller’s passion.

Stories, tunes, teaching

and even tears, falling for

memories happy and sad,

touching us all and

waking in me

reminders of those times.

The brick alleyway into

Grainger’s back door, and

there – perched on the

“Stool of Repentance” under

the stair to Mrs. Rankin’s loft

and taking it all in with a sense

of wonder. How could I have

been so lucky?

And MacLeod, moving with

such gentle grace and ease –

welcoming, teaching, laughing,

directing and prodding. All the

while… tunes flowing in song

and chanter song,

and often appearing on

the brown paper, the good ones

pinned behind the desk.

The sound of lathes a

background hum, and Ernie’s

occasional curse or laugh

rising over the din. He and

Joe go for a break, chat idly

or jest with Duncan, tying

bags in the corner.

Donald holds court, and

receives piping’s royal

visitors. The police, foreign

pipers, Highland tinkers and

hard men from the street

wanting to make a sale.

He speaks Gaelic when needed,

and beams broadly when

Roddy MacDonald appears to chat.

They talk and sing, and share

tunes and stories and lore of

the old pipers, and of the island

villages they left behind.

Duncan Johnstone, John Wilson,

Angus J., Iain MacPherson and

More. Well-kent faces and

names from Glasgow’s piping

and all welcomed broadly.

In my corner, I take it in

and play the tunes as asked.

I’m desperate to remember it all.

“That will do for now,” the

saddest words I hear, and yet

in them the promise of

more to come.

Iain MacDonald of Regina, Saskatchewan, is a frequent and longtime contributor to pipes| and drums. This piece is from his Substack page, “Catchy Name Coming,” which we encourage readers to check out. Iain has kindly agreed to share more piping and drumming-related pieces with pipes|drums ongoing. He’s one of the world’s most significant contributors to piping and drumming, organizing schools and workshops; funding for teaching programs; leading Grade 2 City of Regina for several decades; publishing a music collection (“Along The Road”); authoring the historical novel, I Piped, that She Might Dance, about the great Angus MacKay; and operating Reelpipes.com for pipers and drummers.