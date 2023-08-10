Ballater solo piping firsts go to Donlon, Muirhead and Morrison

Ballater, Scotland – August 10, 2023 – The first prizes went to three separate players at the annual Ballater Highland Games, which attracted about 20 pipers to the Senior competitions. Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC; Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland; and Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, won the Piobaireachd, March and Strathspey & Reel, respectively.

Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Donlon, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain”

2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland, “The Battle of Aldearn” #1

3rd Fred Morrison, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”

4th John MacDonald, “Tulloch Ard”

5th Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland, “One of the Cragich”

2/4 March

1st Craig Muirhead

2nd Greig Canning

3rd Angus MacPhee

4th Andrew Donlon

5th Fred Morrison

6th Josh Chandler, Australia

Strathspey & Reel

1st Fred Morrison

2nd Craig Muirhead

3rd Greig Canning

4th Angus MacPhee

5th Christopher McLeish, Glasgow

6th Gordon Barclay, Keith, Scotland