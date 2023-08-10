Ballater solo piping firsts go to Donlon, Muirhead and Morrison
Ballater, Scotland – August 10, 2023 – The first prizes went to three separate players at the annual Ballater Highland Games, which attracted about 20 pipers to the Senior competitions. Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC; Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland; and Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, won the Piobaireachd, March and Strathspey & Reel, respectively.
Piobaireachd
1st Andrew Donlon, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain”
2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland, “The Battle of Aldearn” #1
3rd Fred Morrison, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”
4th John MacDonald, “Tulloch Ard”
5th Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland, “One of the Cragich”
2/4 March
1st Craig Muirhead
2nd Greig Canning
3rd Angus MacPhee
4th Andrew Donlon
5th Fred Morrison
6th Josh Chandler, Australia
Strathspey & Reel
1st Fred Morrison
2nd Craig Muirhead
3rd Greig Canning
4th Angus MacPhee
5th Christopher McLeish, Glasgow
6th Gordon Barclay, Keith, Scotland
