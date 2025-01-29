Balvenie Medal noms open Feb 1. for those who “go above and beyond their given position in work or life to make a difference”

Perhaps you know a largely unrecognized hero who’s dedicated much of their life to piping expecting nothing in return apart from contributing to the art. These people actually exist and are the true definition of the “giving back” cliché.

According to the National Piping Centre organizers, the Balvenie Medal is an annual award that has been given since 1985 “to recognize those who have made an exceptional contribution to the study, performance, and appreciation of the music of the Highland bagpipe and have helped sustain and promote piping as a thriving cultural tradition.”

The medal is presented annually after the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships performances at Blair Castle.

Nomination submissions open on February 1st under the new system that the National Piping Centre implemented after taking over both the Glenfiddich and the Balvenie Medal in 2022. Nominations will be accepted until March 31st when a committee comprising employees of the William Grant Foundation, the National Piping Centre, and two independent members will deliberate and decide.

Criteria for the award:

A passion for piping.

A commitment to advancing the world of piping.

A sense of character and personality.

Going above and beyond their given position in work or life to make a difference.

Fostering a strong sense of community within the piping world.

A legacy that promises to inspire future generations.

A commitment to values and principles.

Nominations must be submitted in writing by email or paper to Helen Urquhart, The National Piping Centre, 30-34 McPhater Street, Glasgow, G4 0HW Scotland.

Those nominated can be from anywhere in the world.