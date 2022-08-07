Results
August 07, 2022

Bands playing up win higher-grade events at Bridge of Allan

Bridge of Allan, Scotland – August 7, 2022 – St. Thomas Alumni of Houston won the Grade 1 event at the Bridge of Allan Highland Games against only one other contestant, Grade 2 North Stratton of Edmonton, Alberta. The big news was that several bands that played up a grade actually won the event, including Scotland’s Juvenile George Watson’s College taking Grade 2 and the Grade 4A Durham Regional Police of Ontario winning Grade 3. There were almost as many non-UK bands competing as those from Scotland.

The Grade 4A Durham Regional Police Pipe Band of Ontario celebrate their Grade 3 win at the 2022 Bridge of Allan Games in Scotland.

Grade 1
1st St Thomas Alumni (USA)
2nd North Stratton (Gr2) (Canada)

Grade 2
1st George Watson’s College (Juv.) (Scotland)
2nd North Stratton (Canada)
3rd St. Thomas Episcopal School (Juv.) (USA)
4th Mid-Argyll (Gr3) (Scotland)

Grade 3
1st Durham Regional Police (Gr4A) (Canada)
2nd Denny & Dunipace (Scotland)
3rd Mid-Argyll (Scotland)
4th Royal Burgh of Stirling (Scotland)
5th Highland Thistle (Gr4A) (Argentina)
6th Camelon & District (Scotland)
7th Penicuik & District (Scotland)

Juvenile
1st George Watson’s College (Scotland)
2nd St. Thomas Episcopal School (USA)
3rd George Watson’s College (Novice)

Grade 4A / Novice A
1st Brisbane Boy’s College (NovA) (Australia)
2nd Royal Burgh of Stirling (Gr4A) (Scotland)
3rd Durham Regional Police (Gr4A) (Canada)
4th George Watson’s College (NovA) (Scotland)
5th Stirling & District Schools (NovA) (Scotland)
6th Northwest Junior (NovA) (USA)
7th Camelon & District (Gr4A) (Scotland)
8th Penicuik & District (Gr4A) (Scotland)
9th The Highland Thistle (Gr4A) (Argentina)

Grade 4B/ Novice B
1st Lochgelly High School (NovB) (Scotland)
2nd Burntisland & District (Gr4B) (Scotland)
3rd Oban High School (NovB) (Scotland)
4th Brisbane Boy’s College (NovB) (Australia)
5th Greyfriars (Gr4B) (Scotland)
6th Oban High School Development (NovB) (Scotland)
7th Barrhead & District (Gr4B) (Scotland)
8th Tulliallan (Gr4B) (Scotland)

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
August 06, 2022
Field Marshal Montgomery rakes in eight out of eight firsts to take first Heart o’ Down Championship
Features
August 05, 2022
pipes|drums’ 2022 Guide to Grade 1 Band World’s Week Practices and Appearances
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?