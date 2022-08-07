Bands playing up win higher-grade events at Bridge of Allan

Bridge of Allan, Scotland – August 7, 2022 – St. Thomas Alumni of Houston won the Grade 1 event at the Bridge of Allan Highland Games against only one other contestant, Grade 2 North Stratton of Edmonton, Alberta. The big news was that several bands that played up a grade actually won the event, including Scotland’s Juvenile George Watson’s College taking Grade 2 and the Grade 4A Durham Regional Police of Ontario winning Grade 3. There were almost as many non-UK bands competing as those from Scotland.

Grade 1

1st St Thomas Alumni (USA)

2nd North Stratton (Gr2) (Canada)

Grade 2

1st George Watson’s College (Juv.) (Scotland)

2nd North Stratton (Canada)

3rd St. Thomas Episcopal School (Juv.) (USA)

4th Mid-Argyll (Gr3) (Scotland)

Grade 3

1st Durham Regional Police (Gr4A) (Canada)

2nd Denny & Dunipace (Scotland)

3rd Mid-Argyll (Scotland)

4th Royal Burgh of Stirling (Scotland)

5th Highland Thistle (Gr4A) (Argentina)

6th Camelon & District (Scotland)

7th Penicuik & District (Scotland)

Juvenile

1st George Watson’s College (Scotland)

2nd St. Thomas Episcopal School (USA)

3rd George Watson’s College (Novice)

Grade 4A / Novice A

1st Brisbane Boy’s College (NovA) (Australia)

2nd Royal Burgh of Stirling (Gr4A) (Scotland)

3rd Durham Regional Police (Gr4A) (Canada)

4th George Watson’s College (NovA) (Scotland)

5th Stirling & District Schools (NovA) (Scotland)

6th Northwest Junior (NovA) (USA)

7th Camelon & District (Gr4A) (Scotland)

8th Penicuik & District (Gr4A) (Scotland)

9th The Highland Thistle (Gr4A) (Argentina)

Grade 4B/ Novice B

1st Lochgelly High School (NovB) (Scotland)

2nd Burntisland & District (Gr4B) (Scotland)

3rd Oban High School (NovB) (Scotland)

4th Brisbane Boy’s College (NovB) (Australia)

5th Greyfriars (Gr4B) (Scotland)

6th Oban High School Development (NovB) (Scotland)

7th Barrhead & District (Gr4B) (Scotland)

8th Tulliallan (Gr4B) (Scotland)