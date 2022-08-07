Bands playing up win higher-grade events at Bridge of Allan
Bridge of Allan, Scotland – August 7, 2022 – St. Thomas Alumni of Houston won the Grade 1 event at the Bridge of Allan Highland Games against only one other contestant, Grade 2 North Stratton of Edmonton, Alberta. The big news was that several bands that played up a grade actually won the event, including Scotland’s Juvenile George Watson’s College taking Grade 2 and the Grade 4A Durham Regional Police of Ontario winning Grade 3. There were almost as many non-UK bands competing as those from Scotland.
Grade 1
1st St Thomas Alumni (USA)
2nd North Stratton (Gr2) (Canada)
Grade 2
1st George Watson’s College (Juv.) (Scotland)
2nd North Stratton (Canada)
3rd St. Thomas Episcopal School (Juv.) (USA)
4th Mid-Argyll (Gr3) (Scotland)
Grade 3
1st Durham Regional Police (Gr4A) (Canada)
2nd Denny & Dunipace (Scotland)
3rd Mid-Argyll (Scotland)
4th Royal Burgh of Stirling (Scotland)
5th Highland Thistle (Gr4A) (Argentina)
6th Camelon & District (Scotland)
7th Penicuik & District (Scotland)
Juvenile
1st George Watson’s College (Scotland)
2nd St. Thomas Episcopal School (USA)
3rd George Watson’s College (Novice)
Grade 4A / Novice A
1st Brisbane Boy’s College (NovA) (Australia)
2nd Royal Burgh of Stirling (Gr4A) (Scotland)
3rd Durham Regional Police (Gr4A) (Canada)
4th George Watson’s College (NovA) (Scotland)
5th Stirling & District Schools (NovA) (Scotland)
6th Northwest Junior (NovA) (USA)
7th Camelon & District (Gr4A) (Scotland)
8th Penicuik & District (Gr4A) (Scotland)
9th The Highland Thistle (Gr4A) (Argentina)
Grade 4B/ Novice B
1st Lochgelly High School (NovB) (Scotland)
2nd Burntisland & District (Gr4B) (Scotland)
3rd Oban High School (NovB) (Scotland)
4th Brisbane Boy’s College (NovB) (Australia)
5th Greyfriars (Gr4B) (Scotland)
6th Oban High School Development (NovB) (Scotland)
7th Barrhead & District (Gr4B) (Scotland)
8th Tulliallan (Gr4B) (Scotland)
