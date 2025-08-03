Beaumont best at Aboyne 2025

Aboyne, Scotland – August 3, 2025 – Callum Beaumont won the overall trophy in the Senior solo piping at the annual Aboyne Highland Games in Scotland’s scenic Royal Deeside region, winning the Piobaireachd and Strathspey & Reel. Willie McCallum also had a fine day, winning the March and enjoying a second in both the Piobaireachd and Hornpipe & Jig. Seventeen competed

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland, “Mrs. Macleod of Talisker’s Salute”

2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”

4th Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland, “The Desperate Battle”

5th Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver

Judges: Lewis Barclay, Patricia Henderson, Bill Wotherspoon

2/4 March

1st Willie McCallum, “The Glasgow Skye Association Centenary Gathering”

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Callum Beaumont

4th John Mulhearn, Glasgow

Judges: Murray Henderson, Logan Tannock

Strathspey & Reel

1st Callum Beaumont, “Inveraray Castle,” “The Little Cascade”

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Willie McCallum

4th Anna Kummerlow, Germany

Judges: Murray Henderson, Logan Tannock

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Callum Brown, Aberdeen, “Dora Watt,” “Donella Beaton”

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Callum Beaumont

4th Ben Duncan

Judges: Murray Henderson, Logan Tannock