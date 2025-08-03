Beaumont best at Aboyne 2025
Aboyne, Scotland – August 3, 2025 – Callum Beaumont won the overall trophy in the Senior solo piping at the annual Aboyne Highland Games in Scotland’s scenic Royal Deeside region, winning the Piobaireachd and Strathspey & Reel. Willie McCallum also had a fine day, winning the March and enjoying a second in both the Piobaireachd and Hornpipe & Jig. Seventeen competed
Piobaireachd
1st Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland, “Mrs. Macleod of Talisker’s Salute”
2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”
4th Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland, “The Desperate Battle”
5th Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver
Judges: Lewis Barclay, Patricia Henderson, Bill Wotherspoon
2/4 March
1st Willie McCallum, “The Glasgow Skye Association Centenary Gathering”
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Callum Beaumont
4th John Mulhearn, Glasgow
Judges: Murray Henderson, Logan Tannock
Strathspey & Reel
1st Callum Beaumont, “Inveraray Castle,” “The Little Cascade”
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Willie McCallum
4th Anna Kummerlow, Germany
Judges: Murray Henderson, Logan Tannock
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Callum Brown, Aberdeen, “Dora Watt,” “Donella Beaton”
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Callum Beaumont
4th Ben Duncan
Judges: Murray Henderson, Logan Tannock
