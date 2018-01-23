Beaumont wins another Metro Cup

(Page 1 of 1)

Newark, New Jersey – February 17, 2018 – Callum Beaumont of Linlithgow, Scotland, won his fourth Metro Cup championship, and third consecutive, against a field of the usual all-star players from the UK, Canada and the United States. The contest is put on by the Metro New York Branch of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, and many of the non-US contestants conduct workshops with local pipe bands over the weekend to offset expenses.

Gavin Mackay of Kitchener, Ontario, won both the Piobaireachd and MSR events in the George Bell Memorial Amateur contest.

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Mary’s Praise”

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

4th Glenn Brown, Glasgow

5th Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

Judges: Michael Rogers, Jim Stack

Medley

1st Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Alex Gandy, Halifax, Nova Scotia

4th Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland

5th Cameron Drummond

Judges: Michael Grey, Scot Walker

Also competing but not in the prizes: Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Nick Hudson, Houston; and Derek Midgley, New Jersey.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 1.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]