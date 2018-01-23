Beaumont wins another Metro Cup

Published: February 17, 2018
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Callum Beaumont.

Newark, New Jersey – February 17, 2018 – Callum Beaumont of Linlithgow, Scotland, won his fourth Metro Cup championship, and third consecutive, against a field of the usual all-star players from the UK, Canada and the United States. The contest is put on by the Metro New York Branch of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, and many of the non-US contestants conduct workshops with local pipe bands over the weekend to offset expenses.

Gavin Mackay of Kitchener, Ontario, won both the Piobaireachd and MSR events in the George Bell Memorial Amateur contest.

Piobaireachd
1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Mary’s Praise”
2nd Callum Beaumont
3rd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
4th Glenn Brown, Glasgow
5th Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh
Judges: Michael Rogers, Jim Stack

Medley
1st Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
2nd Callum Beaumont
3rd Alex Gandy, Halifax, Nova Scotia
4th Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland
5th Cameron Drummond
Judges: Michael Grey, Scot Walker

Also competing but not in the prizes: Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Nick Hudson, Houston; and Derek Midgley, New Jersey.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 1.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
February 18, 1978John Scullion wins World Solo Drumming Championship, Glasgow.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Term limits
    Tue, 23 Jan 2018
    Have you ever wondered why change is so slow to come with the rules, regulations, policies and practices of piping and drumming organizations? One cause could be term limits – or the lack of them – for elected executives and … Con …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS February 24, 2018More Ceol Mor! Piobaireachd WorkshopToronto

February 24, 2018Boney Music Memorial Invitational Piping Competition & RecitalHalpern Centre, Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia

March 3, 2018Uist & Barra Solo Piping CompetitionCollege of Piping

March 3, 2018Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel Redding, California

March 23, 2018College of Piping LectureBirnam, Perthshire

TIP OF THE DAY
Once blown for a few weeks new reeds tend to provide a more stable, crisper tone in a pipe corps than older reeds. Time the re-reeding of the pipe corps to ensure reeds are at their optimum come contest time.
Stewart MacKenzie, P-M, Manawatu Scottish