Beaumont wins his third Metro Cup

(Page 1 of 1)

Newark, New Jersey – February 18, 2017 – Callum Beaumont won both events at the 2017 Metro Cup Invitational Professional Solo Piping Competition to take his third title in four years. The event is held at the Ramada Newark Airport Hotel, and is organization by the Metro New York Branch of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association. Each event had a US$1,000 first prize, and the overall winner received a solid gold medal valued at more than $1,200.

In the Pipe-Major George M. Bell Amateur Championship, Andrew Hutton of Ontario won both events.

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Beaumont, Bo’ness, Scotland, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Craigellachie”

3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “Ceol na mara”

4th Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “Ronald MacDonald of Morar’s Lament”

5th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The Big Spree”

Judges: Jim Bell, Mike Cusack, Nancy Tunnicliffe

Medley

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Alex Gandy

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Bruce Gandy

5th Willie McCallum

Judges: Jim Bell, Mike Cusack, Nancy Tunnicliffe

Also competing but not in the prizes: Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Andrew Hayes, Ottawa; Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland; Alastair Lee, British Columbia; Andrew Lee, British Columbia; Dan Lyden, Maryland; Derek Midgley, New Jersey; and John Patrick, Fankerton, Scotland.

George Bell Amateur

Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Hutton

2nd Laureano Thomas-Sanchez

3rd Steven MacDonald

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

MSR

1st Andrew Hutton

2nd Laureano Thomas-Sanchez

3rd Patrick Johnson

Judge: Andrew Hayes