Beaumont wins Uist & Barra

Glasgow – March 4, 2017 – Callum Beaumont was the overall winner of the annual Uist & Barra Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held at the College of Piping. The event is the first major solo contest of the Scottish season. Earlier in the week, original invitees Roddy MacLeod and Willie McCallum withdrew for the competition, McCallum citing “unforeseen circumstances.” The judges for all events were James Banks, Robert Wallace and John Wilson. It was Wallace’s first return to the College of Piping after a sudden and still largely unexplained departure in 2014.

Of note, Glenn Brown suffered a catastrophic crack in his bass drone between the Piobaireachd and MSR events. He played in the light music, but stopped in the Hornpipe & Jig.

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”

2nd Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland, “The Stewarts’ White Banner”

3rd Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Patrick Òg MacCrimmon’s Lament”

4th Jamie Forrester, London, “The Earl of Ross’s March”

5th Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland, “Scarce of Fishing”

MSR

1st Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

2nd Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh “The Unjust Incarceration”

3rd Callum Beaumont

4th Douglas Murray, Cupar, Scotland

5th Graham Drummond

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Drtummond

2nd Niall Stewart

3rd Callum Beaumont

4th Craig Sutherland

5th Jamie Forester

Graham Drummond competed only in the light music.

Also competing, but not in the prizes: Wilson Brown, Glasgow; Faye Henderson, Kirriemuir, Scotland (piobaireachd only); and Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland.

