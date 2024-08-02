Ben McClamrock wins 2024 Maxville Gold; Bruce Gandy wins the Bar

Maxville, Ontario – August 2, 2024 – Against 14 other contestants, Ben McClamrock of Washington, DC, won the Piobaireachd Society (Canada) Gold Medal playing “Nameless – Hiharin odin, hiharin dro.” McClamrock welcomed the win, particularly after placing second in the event several times over the last 10 years.

Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, won the Bar for winners of the Piobaireachd Society (Canada) Gold Medal, held at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

The two events are the marquee solo events of the Glengarry Highland Games, celebrating its 75th year this year. The prize pool was around $8,000.

Conditions at the venue were a test for all pipers, with excessive humidity and unusually hot temperatures throughout Ontario.

Piobaireachd Society (Canada) Gold Medal

1st Ben McClamrock, “Nameless – Hiharin odin, hiharin dro”

2nd Joe Biggs, Ontario, “The Blue Ribbon”

3rd Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario, “Black Donald’s March”

4th Andrew Donlan, Washington, DC, “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”

5th Alan Clark, Ottawa, “The Blue Ribbon”

6th Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh, “The Battle of Sherriffmuir”

Judges: Bill Livingstone, Jim McGillivray, Bob Worrall

Bar to the Medal

1st Bruce Gandy, “In Praise of Morag”

2nd Ben McClamrock, “The Bell’s of Perth”

3rd Andrew Hayes, Ottawa, “The Red Speckled Bull”

4th Ian K. MacDonald, Ontario, “Scarce of Fishing”

5th Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

6th Jacob Dicker, Ontario, “The Unjust Incarceration”

Judges: Bill Livingstone, Jim McGillivray, Bob Worrall