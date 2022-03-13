Big Duncan Johnstone Memorial prize goes to Ben Mulhearn
Glasgow – March 12, 2022 – Ben Mulhearn of Troon, Scotland, was the overall winner, on piobaireachd preference, of the B-Grade events at the 22nd running of the Duncan Johnstone Memorial Solo Piping Competition held in-person at the National Piping Centre in Glasgow. There was an Open Jig event for those with a Premier, A or B light music grading from the Competing Pipers Association. Events were held at both National Piping Centre’s Otago Street and McPhater Street premises.
The contest pays homage to the late Duncan Johnstone, a great Glasgow-based player, composer and teacher on the second half of the twentieth century.
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Mulhearn
2nd Greig Canning, Edinburgh
3rd Ross Millar, Linlithgow, Scotland
4th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
5th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
Judges: Chris Armstrong, Stuart Samson
MSR
1st Ciaren Ross, Glasgow
2nd John Dew, Perth, Scotland
3rd Jamie Elder
4th Fraser Allison
5th Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland
Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Gordon McCready
Open Jig
1st Calum Watson, Lasswade, Scotland
2nd Ciaren Ross
3rd Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
4th John Dew
5th Brodie Watson-Massey
Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Gordon McCready
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
2nd James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland
3rd Hazel Whyte, Glasgow
4th Kyle Howie, Dundee, Scotland
5th Bobby Allen, Glasgow
Judges: Finlay Johnston, Ronnie McShannon
MSR
1st Bobby Allen
2nd Luke Kennedy, Dundee, Scotland
3rd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland
4th James Gore
5th Hazel Whyte
Judges: Glenn Brown, Peter Hunt
Jig
1st Kyle Shead, Selby, England
2nd Luke Kennedy
3rd Kyle Howie
4th Scott Garden, Irvine, Scotland
5th John McElmurry
Judges: Alastair Dunn, Craig Sutherland