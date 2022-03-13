Big Duncan Johnstone Memorial prize goes to Ben Mulhearn

Glasgow – March 12, 2022 – Ben Mulhearn of Troon, Scotland, was the overall winner, on piobaireachd preference, of the B-Grade events at the 22nd running of the Duncan Johnstone Memorial Solo Piping Competition held in-person at the National Piping Centre in Glasgow. There was an Open Jig event for those with a Premier, A or B light music grading from the Competing Pipers Association. Events were held at both National Piping Centre’s Otago Street and McPhater Street premises.

The contest pays homage to the late Duncan Johnstone, a great Glasgow-based player, composer and teacher on the second half of the twentieth century.

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Mulhearn

2nd Greig Canning, Edinburgh

3rd Ross Millar, Linlithgow, Scotland

4th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

5th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Judges: Chris Armstrong, Stuart Samson

MSR

1st Ciaren Ross, Glasgow

2nd John Dew, Perth, Scotland

3rd Jamie Elder

4th Fraser Allison

5th Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Gordon McCready

Open Jig

1st Calum Watson, Lasswade, Scotland

2nd Ciaren Ross

3rd Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

4th John Dew

5th Brodie Watson-Massey

Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Gordon McCready

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

2nd James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland

3rd Hazel Whyte, Glasgow

4th Kyle Howie, Dundee, Scotland

5th Bobby Allen, Glasgow

Judges: Finlay Johnston, Ronnie McShannon

MSR

1st Bobby Allen

2nd Luke Kennedy, Dundee, Scotland

3rd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

4th James Gore

5th Hazel Whyte

Judges: Glenn Brown, Peter Hunt

Jig

1st Kyle Shead, Selby, England

2nd Luke Kennedy

3rd Kyle Howie

4th Scott Garden, Irvine, Scotland

5th John McElmurry

Judges: Alastair Dunn, Craig Sutherland