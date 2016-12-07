Blizzard of Winter Storm events, entries

Published: December 23, 2016
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

The 2017 edition of the annual competitions, workshops and recitals that make up Winter Storm in Kansas City, January 13-15, will once again see expansion with new contests, sponsors and entries.

The registered nonprofit Midwest Highland Arts Fund, which puts on Winter Storm, is adding new piobaireachd contests for amateur pipers in Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3, or their association’s equivalent levels.

The Midwest Pipe Band Association has agreed to make Winter Storm a qualifying event for its regional amateur competitions, with the top three finishers in each of the three North American Amateur Ceol Beag grades receiving an invitation to compete in the MWPBA Solo Piping Contest Finals on April 1, 2017, in Palatine, Illinois.

Organizers report that the record of 200 entries to the 2016 Winter Storm has been shattered, with a total of 271 solo entries received for the 2017 events due, they say, to the addition of the piobaireachd contests and “organic growth” in almost every other event category.

New sponsors have also come on board, including a beer company underwriting increased prize money for the “Winter Steam” anything-goes creative competition that follows the Saturday night concert.

Winter Storm was started in 2001 and has steadily grown annually. The event has been the model for others around the world.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: +1

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • One sick beat
    Wed, 7 Dec 2016
    Start with the beat. Well, at least that’s pretty much the way pop music-making goes these days. Skrillex or Max Martin or 40 or other producers work with a “beatmaker” to come up with a – ahem – sick groove. … Continue reading → …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS January 12, 2017Winter Storm Kansas CityCountry Club Plaza Marriott, Kansas City, Missouri

March 3, 2017Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel, Redding, CA USA

May 20, 2017British Pipe Band ChampionshipsPaisley, Scotland

June 9, 2017Georgetown Highland GamesGeorgetown Fairgrounds

June 10, 2017UK Pipe Band ChampionshipsBelfast

TIP OF THE DAY
Drummers: When writing scores, collaborate with the pipe-major to ensure that the overall ensemble – the big key in a pipe band – is suitable to both corps. Then incorporate the mid-section.
Graham Kirkwood