Boghall, St. Thomas Alumni win at North Berwick

North Berwick, Scotland – August 10, 2019 – Mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures surprised many who girded for predicted rain at the well-attended North Berwick Games, the last contest before the World Championships. In Grade 1, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate of Scotland won the Grade 1 medley with four competing, and then again against nine other bands in the combined Grade 1 and 2 contest.

In the Grade 2 competition, St. Thomas Alumni of Houston prevailed. Five of the nine Grade 1 bands that had entered withdrew.

St. Thomas Alumni and Pipe Band Club from Australia, both Grade 2 bands, beat certified Grade 1 bands in the Grade 1 competition, and St. Thomas was ahead of three Grade 1 pipe sections.

Grade 1 (medley)

1st Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (1,1,2,2)

2nd Police Scotland Fife (Scotland) (2,3,1,1)

3rd 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada) (3,2,4,4)

4th Canterbury Caledonian Society (New Zealand) (4,4,3,3)

Judges: Ken Eller, Gordon Lawrie (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); David Brown (ensemble)

Grade 1 & 2 (MSR)

1st Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (1,1,1,1)

2nd Police Scotland Fife (3,3,32)

3rd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,5,4)

4th 78th Fraser Highlanders (6,6,3,3)

5th Pipe Band Club (Australia) (4,4,7,5)

6th Canterbury Caledonian Society (New Zealand) (5,5,4,6)

7th Los Angeles Scots (USA) (8,8,6,7)

8th North Stratton (Canada) (7,7,8,9)

9th Celtic (New Zealand) (9,9,9,8)

10th Midlothian Scottish (USA) (10,10,10,10)

Judges: Terry Lee, Bob Worrall (piping); B. Martin (drumming); Pail Turner (ensemble)

Grade 2

1st St. Thomas Alumni (1,1,1,1)

2nd Pipe Band Club (2,2,3,2)

3rd Royal Burgh of Annan (3,3,2,3)

4th Los Angeles Scots (4,5,4,6)

5th North Stratton (5,4,6,5)

6th Peel Regional Police (Canada) (8,6,5,4)

7th Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (7,8,7,7)

8th Celtic (Nelson) (6,7,8,8)

9th Wallacestone (Scotland) (10,10,9,9)

10th Midlothian Scottish (9,9,10,10)

Judges: Terry Lee, Bob Worrall (piping); B. Martin (drumming); Pail Turner (ensemble)