British Columbia Pipers Association elects David Hilder president

The British Columbia Pipers Association elected David Hilder president, replacing incumbent Rene Cusson, at its annual general meeting on November 30th. The election was not made official until later in the week, when a letter from Hilder was sent to all BCPA members on December 5th.

The is the former pipe-major of Grade 1 Triumph Street, a member of Grade 1 Simon Fraser University and the pipe-major of the Robert Malcolm Memorial Grade 2 band, and most recently a member of Grade 1 ScottishPower, making him one of the BCPA’s most accomplished competing members. He’s an adjudicator with both the BCPA and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and served as the BCPA’s vice-president over the last term, as well as chair of the BCPA’s Music Board and Band Grading committee, two roles he will continue to hold going forward.

In his letter to members, Hilder began with a message of gratitude: “I am honoured to step into the role of president of the BC Pipers’ Association, and I want to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to our outgoing president, Rene Cusson, and to our outgoing director and treasurer, Cam Reid, for their dedication, leadership, and service to our association. Their contributions over the years have been immeasurable, and we are all grateful for the strong foundation they have helped build.”

The BCPA also announced that Charlene Wallis will join its board of directors and serve as treasurer. Wallis is a past pipe-major of the famous Vancouver Ladies Pipe Band and brings 40 years of experience in the banking industry and “an invaluable skillset to the board,” Hilder wrote.

Lynn Bullis was returned to the BCPA board. Bullis has served as the BCPA’s Chief Steward, which Hilder described as an “invaluable . . . steady and consistent approach that has made our events run smoothly and professionally. Her commitment and attention to detail have set a high standard, and we are fortunate to have her back on the board.”

Kyla MacNeil was re-elected as a director. MacNeil is a Life Member of the association and the former leading-drummer of the Vancouver Ladies and Band Manager of the White Spot Pipe Band.

“I believe in the power of collaboration, and I’m proud to say that we have a board where everyone has an oar in the water, rowing in the same direction.” – BCPA President David Hilder

Hilder remarked that the BCPA board of directors includes three past pipe-majors of the Vancouver Ladies: Wallis, Shaunna Hilder, and Michelle MacPhail.

“Your new board is diverse, equitable and inclusive and we welcome any communication from our membership,” Hilder stressed.

“I believe in the power of collaboration, and I’m proud to say that we have a board where everyone has an oar in the water, rowing in the same direction,” Hilder wrote. “We will approach every decision with the guiding question: ‘Will it make the boat go faster?’ This philosophy ensures that we are always focused on progress and improving our collective experience. Whether we are planning events, managing finances, or developing new initiatives, each member of our board brings valuable expertise, and we will work together toward one common goal: the continued growth and success of BC Pipers Association.”

“With such a strong and experienced team in place, I am confident that BC Pipers Association is in good hands. Together, we will continue to strengthen our organization, support our members, and uphold the rich traditions of piping and drumming in British Columbia, Washington and Oregon.”

The BCPA’s new management:

President: David Hilder

Vice-President: Phyllis Baikie

Secretary: Derek Davidson

Treasurer: Charlene Wallis

Directors

Lynn Bullis

Derek Davidson

Aiden Fowler

Shaunna Hilder

Zephan Knichel

Kyla MacNeil

Michelle MacPhail

John Nichol

Charlene Wallis

Counsellors