Brown new CPA president

Glenn Brown was elected President of the Competing Pipers Association by members who attended the organization’s annual general meeting, held this year at the Piper Bar, George Square, Glasgow, on August 27th.

Originally from Milton, Ontario, Brown is the latest foreign-born piper to be elected to the position, which New Zealand native Murray Henderson held for a period in the 1990s.

Callum Beaumont of Linlithgow, Scotland, accepted the position of Vice-President. Brown succeeds Cameron Drummond, who completed his three-year term and did not stand again for the post.

“I’m excited at the opportunity of becoming President of the CPA,” Brown said. “It’s also a big bonus to the CPA to have Callum Beaumont as vice-president. I look forward to the task ahead and to making changes where necessary, to help further the competing pipers and their experience. I’d also like to thank Cameron Drummond for doing a good job in his tenure as president, and leaving it in pretty good shape.”

The Competing Pipers Association is the only body that represents exclusively solo pipers in the UK. Established in 1976 after entries at the top competitions were getting out of hand, the CPA’s main role is the grading of “senior” pipers who wish to compete in CPA-sanctioned contests in the UK.

Unlike the rest of the world, anyone older than 18 is considered “senior,” and has to compete in what would be considered “open” or “professional” events. The CPA grading system has A, B, and C grades in each of light music and piobaireachd. Members who have won the highest awards at the A-Grade level are considered “Premier.”

Members and office-holders of the CPA must be active competitors. About 20 members attended the AGM.

Adult pipers who wish to compete in the UK have few options. The Competition League of Adults Solo Pipers (CLASP), run by the National Piping Centre, holds a limited number of events through the year. Pipers younger than 18 can compete in “Junior” events delineated by age-groups, held at most games and gatherings.

