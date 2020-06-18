Bruce Gandy on fire in Redding Online Piobaireachd

The Internet – June 11, 2020 – Fred Morrison judged 59 piobaireachd performances submitted by video over the course of several days from the comfort of his home in Bishopton, Scotland, for the first-ever Redding Online Piobaireachd Competition. Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, won the Professional grade against 15 other contestants.

The event was organized by the St. Florian Pipers Society of California, which puts together the annual Redding Bagpipe Competition in Redding California, the Western United States Pipe Band Association’s largest indoor competition. The online event was sponsored by the St. Andrew’s Society of San Francisco Foundation.

“I was so pleased to see such a varied age range and all competitors expressing their tunes really well – a strong indication that the state of piobaireachd and its teaching is flourishing,” Morrison commented. “It was great to give a platform to the pipers during the lockdown to play a tune. Each grade was very competitive and the standard of playing in the professional competition was really high, with 16 entries. Well done to [St. Florian Pipers Society head] Charlie Martin and his team for putting this event together and for their excellent organization.”

“The St. Florian Pipers Society feels very fortunate that the efforts have been so well received by the piping community,” Martin said. “The interest and support by the piping community is great and the Redding Bagpipe Competition team enjoys offering digital challenges to help fill the live competitive void.”

Open/Professional (16 competed)

1st Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “Lachlan MacNeil Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy”

2nd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

3rd Ryan Murray, Modesto, California, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

Grade 1 (14 competed)

1st Justin Howland, Utah

2nd Tyler Destremps, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

3rd Stuart Marshall, Greensboro, North Carolina

Grade 2 (seven competed)

1st Evan Roll

2nd Andrea Jones

3rd Ted Hales

Grade 3 (10 competed)

1st Calum Dunbar

2nd Archie Johnston

3rd Logie Johnston

Grade 4 (12 competed)

1st Tim Riddle

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Peter MacNicol