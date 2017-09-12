Buchan welcomes Niven as L-D

(Page 1 of 1)

Grade 1 Buchan Peterson of Aberdeen, Scotland, has made Scott Niven lead-drummer after Brian “Mooner” Martin retired from competing following 23 years leading the band’s drum section.

Niven played with Buchan in 2016, and was previously with with Grade 1 Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia and, before that, Grade 2 Bucksburn & District. He is a full-time drumming instructor at Gordonstoun and Lathallan schools in the Aberdeenshire area, where Buchan Pipe-Major Scott Oliphant is a full-time piping teacher.

According to the band, Martin stepped away from competition due to his role as an RSPBA drumming judge, enabling him to adjudicate his former band.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity to work with such a strong, dedicated drum corps and try to keep up the great work Brian has done over a long period of time,” Niven said. “Working at Gordonstoun and the band with Scott should give us plenty time together and a good chance to create some really musical sets.”

Oliphant has also appointed Scott Rhynas and James Houston-MacMillan as co-pipe-sergeants. Rhynas’s past includes being pipe-major of Bucksburn & District when the band was in Grade1, while Houston-MacMillan played with Grade 1 Manawatu Scottish of New Zealand.

Buchan Peterson was promoted to Grade 1 after the 2016 season, after several excellent years in Grade 2, which included winning the grade at the 2013 World Pipe Band Championships. While the band finished at the tail end of most RSPBA championships last year, it placed eighth in its MSR qualifying heat at the World’s.

Oliphant said that Buchan, like almost every band, is looking add good players to all sections, and those interested are invited to contact him or Niven via the band’s website or through social media.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]