Call to pipers and drummers to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day in Ottawa

The Sons of Scotland Pipe Band of Ottawa and their spirited leader, Bethany Bisaillion, are organizing a creative event in Canada’s capital city to commemorate the eightieth anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) on May 3rd, and their making a call to pipers and drummers to contribute their time and talent.

On May 3, 1945, Cameron Highlanders of Canada piper Don Sutherland rode down Ottawa’s Sparks Street playing on the hood of a car—possibly a Ford Humpback sedan—to celebrate the Allied Forces’ victory after more than five years of the European campaign of World War II.

The scene was captured in a famous photo that encapsulated the day’s exuberance, made even more cheerful by the sound of the pipes.

The eightieth anniversary event will start with pipers and drummers gathering at the Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Place, Ottawa, for a reception. The museum is also celebrating its twentieth anniversary.

After speeches and commemorative t-shirts are handed out, a bus will transport the participants to their chosen spots on Wellington Street, adjacent to Parliament Hill and the National War Memorial.\

Then, at one-minute intervals, each piper will play a tune of their own choice, walking to the next piper nearby, and continue up Wellington Street until they reach the War Memorial.

When all pipers are in place, they will join what they hope will be at least 20 drummers to perform traditional tunes facing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as the sun sets. After that, all pipers and drummers will be transported to Deacon Brodie’s Pub on Elgin Street for another tune and reception, then back to the War Museum where they parked.

“We have players signed up from five different cities, and we want to welcome more to join them,” Bisaillion said. “It’s a special day that was very special 80 years ago in cities across Canada and the world, and we want to mark the day with celebration and reverence.”

Interested players can register at a dedicated VE Day page on the Sons of Scotland website.

Founded in 1996, Sons of Scotland is Canada’s longest-running civilian pipe band. It is regularly called out for official functions in Ottawa, and performed frequently at Balmoral Castle at Queen Elizabeth II’s request.