Callum Bevan wins everything: 2022 George Sherriff Memorial Amateur Champion

Hamilton, Ontario – November 19, 2022 – After aggregate results over the three events were tabulated, Callum Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia, emerged the obvious overall winner of the 2022 George Sherriff Memorial Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held at St. Paul’s United Church.

The 18-year-old Bevan won persuasively, with three firsts in the three events, a rarity for any multi-event competition at any level. Callum Bevan and Alistair Bevan, who won in 2017, become the first siblings to win the championship.

It was the twenty-sixth time the competition has been held since 1996, and the first time since 2019 that the contest was an in-person event.

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Bevan

2nd Gillian Blaney Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia

3rd Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

4th Thomas Bruce, Calgary, Alberta

5th Will Shropshire, Durham, North Carolina

MSR

1st Callum Bevan

2nd Thomas Cangelosi, Arlington, Virginia

3rd Thomas Bruce

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Gillian Blaney

6/8 Marches

1st Callum Bevan

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Thomas Cangelosi

4th Gillian Blaney

5th Thomas Bruce

Also competing: Kayleigh Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario; Henry Paluch, Aurora, Ontario; Mason Parsons, Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Michael Trenor, Columbus, Ohio.

John Cairns, Ann Gray, and Roddy MacLeod judged all three events.

The various piping and drumming associations across North America put forward their most successful amateur pipers for the organizers to whom the organizers consider inviting. The contest is put together by a group of volunteers and is underwritten by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario and a large group of sponsors contributing money and products for prizes.