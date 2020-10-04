Calum Brown wins all five top piping events in Shotts online solos

The Internet – October 4, 2020 – Calum Brown of Aberdeen, Scotland, swept all five Open 18 and Older piping events in the annual Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia Solo Competitions, held online due to the COVID-19 crisis. There was a large entry from all over the world for myriad events over numerous grades in each category of piping and drumming.

In the Open 18 and Older Solo Snare Drumming, a creative Fanfare event was held and won by Ewan McDonald. Players had to perform a two-to-five-minute selection that allowed overdubbed audio and video, and was “judged both on technical merit of the snare drumming and on creativity and entertainment value as well.”

Piping

Open 18 Years and Older

Piobaireachd

1st Calum Brown

2nd John Dew, Glasgow

3rd Scott Armstrong, Auckland, New Zealand

4th Brad Davidson, Waterloo, Ontario

5th Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland

6th Fraser Allison

March

1st Calum Brown

2nd Scott Wallace

3rd Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

4th Luke Kennedy

5th John Dew

6th Ciaren Ross, Glasgow

Strathspey & Reel

1st Calum Brown

2nd Jonathon Simpson

3rd John Dew

4th Scott Wallace

5th Ciaren Ross

6th Luke Kennedy

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Calum Brown

2nd Ruaridh Brown

3rd John Dew

4th Jonathon Simpson

5th Ross Miller

6th Dan Nevans, Glasgow

Medley

1st Calum Brown

2nd Jonathon Simpson

3rd Brieuc Colleter, Brittany

4th Fraser Allison

5th Luke Kennedy

6th Dan Pisowloski, Caterbury, Connecticut

Drumming

Snare

Open 18 Years and Older

MSR

1st Kerr McQuillan, Glasgow

2nd Alex Kuldell, Falls Church, Virginia

3rd Fionn North Murphy, Airdrie, Scotland

4th Guy Kellas, Edinburgh

5th Daniel Mulcahy, Crieff, Scotland

6th Ewan McDonald, Strahaven, Scotland

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alex Kuldell

2nd Kerr McQuillan

3rd Kes Kunse

4th Tangi Le Boucher, Brittany

5th Ewan McDonald

6th Daniel Mulcahy

Fanfare

1st Ewan McDonald

2nd Omri Kleinepier, Vlissingen, Netherlands

Tenor

18 Years and Older

MSR

1st Shannon Davies

2nd Andrea Jackson

3rd Eilidh Ferries

4th Jacqueline Terence

5th Laurie-Anne Boschman

6th Erin McRobbie

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrea Jackson

2nd Eilidh Ferries

3rd Laurie-Anne Boschman

Bass (MSR)

1st Johnny Rowe, Hamilton, Ontario

2nd Fergus Bryce, Glasgow

3rd David Zimmerman, Minneapolis

4th Errin McIlwaine, Bangor, Northern Ireland

5th Sarah Hamza, Melbourne

6th Drew Ellis, Brantford, Ontario