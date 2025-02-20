Captain John Medal back August 30th

The Eagle Pipers Society has confirmed that the Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Dinner & Recital Competetion will return to the Waldorf-Astoria Caledonian Hotel in Edinburgh on Saturday, August 3oth.

The annual competition invites four world-class pipers to the event. Each is assigned a piobaireachd composed by, or closely aligned with, MacLellan, one of the great figures of Highland piping.

The unique event is again scheduled to take advantage of solo pipers and enthusiasts in Scotland for the Argyllshire Gathering and Northern Meeting, usually a week apart. With two weeks between Oban and Inverness this year, the organizers are admittedly keen to get out “save the date” news.

The World Pipe Band Championships August 15-16 are more than two weeks before the Argyllshire Gathering August 27-28, presenting another logistical challenge for non-UK-based solo pipers competing at both events. The Northern Meeting at Inverness is on September 11-12, meaning that top-tier overseas solo pipers playing with a band at the World’s might choose to stay in Scotland for an entire month rather than travel back and forth two or even three times.

The competitors and judge are not yet confirmed, though 2024 Captain John Medal winner Ian K. MacDonald is certain to receive an invitation to defend the title.

Tickets to the black-tie event, which includes dinner and at least one complimentary dram from sponsors William Grant Foundation, will go on sale in the spring at £65 each.

The Eagle Pipers’ Society organizes the competition, the Edinburgh-based organization MacLellan co-founded in the 1960s. The group took over the management of the event in 2023.

The Eagle Pipers’ Society was started around 1960 as an Edinburgh-based social group for pipers in the area. It took the name because the co-founders, including MacLellan, would meet at the Eagle Bar on the Lawnmarket in Edinburgh. Subsequently, the establishment moved, and the Ensign Ewart pub now occupies the original premises. The organization eventually ran a celebrated solo competition in the 1970s.

The Eagle Pipers’ Society ceased functioning for 25 years until it was resurrected in 2010. It now boasts an international membership, with regular meetings from October to May. The Eagle Pipers necktie, which members receive on joining, has become a ubiquitous emblem worn by solo pipers worldwide.

The Waldorf-Astoria Caledonian is one of Scotland’s finest and most highly-rated hotels. It is situated almost at the western foot of Edinburgh Castle at the start of Princes Street and Princes Street Gardens in the centre of Edinburgh.

The competition has helped to raise the stature of MacLellan’s piobaireachd competitions, several of which have been played by pipers to gain some of the biggest prizes in piping since the Captain John Medal started in 2011. Iain Speirs has won the event five times.

