Carnegie Mellon University stages first virtual solo piping championship

The Internet – May 10-12, 2020 – Carnegie Mellon University continued with its annual solo piping championships by taking it online, competitors competing via submitted video performances over a few days of events. Ultimately, Sean Regan of Pittsburgh was the overall winner of the Open category, while Adam Blaine from San Jose, California, took the aggregate top prize in the amateur grades. Blaine receives the Bratach Dubh (black banner) for his efforts. The events were judged by James McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh, Ken Eller and Michael Grey.

“I would like to sincerely thank our four esteemed judges for all of their hard work,” said organizer Andrew Carlisle, who is the director of the university’s degree program in piping. “They diligently sat at their computer screens and judged for many hours. In many ways, judging virtually has more challenges and takes longer to carry out than in-person contests. You have to be your own steward, download and compile your own scoresheets and then format them and email them all back to the organizer after the competition is over. All four judges felt that because they could judge the competitions in their own time, they were able to spend time providing quite detailed feedback on the competitor scoresheets which has been greatly appreciated by the competitors.”

Results were announced live on Zoom on May 12th.

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Liz Cherry, USAF, “Lady MacDonald’s Lament”

2nd Sean Patrick Regan, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh

MSR

1st Sean Patrick Regan, “John MacFadyen of Melfort,” “Susan MacLeod,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”

2nd Liz Cherry, “Bonnie Ann,” The Shepherd’s Crook,” “Miss Proud”

Judge: Ken Eller

6/8 Marches

1st Sean Patrick Regan, “John MacColl’s Farewell to The Scottish Horse,” “Miss Ishabel T. MacDonald”

2nd Liz Cherry Jean Mauchline,” “Ballochyle”

Judge: Michael Grey

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sean Patrick Regan, “Tam Bain’s Lum,” “The Brae’s of Mellinish”

2nd Liz Cherry The Man from Skye,” “Kenny Gillies of Portnalong”

Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 1 (11 competitors)

Overall (An Bratach Dubh): Adam Blaine

Piobaireachd

1st Adam Blaine, “MacKenzie of Applecross’s Salute”

2nd Stanton Man, Raleigh, North Carolina, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

3rd Ryan Kavanagh, Kingston, Ontario, “The Park Piobaireachd” No. 2

4th Alex Burlew, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, “The Massacre of Glencoe”

5th Elizabeth Knox, Woodbine, Maryland, “Tulloch Ard”

6th Steve Knox, Woodbine, Maryland, “The Glen is Mine”

Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh

2/4 March

1st Tyler Destremps, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, “Jeannie Carruthers”

2nd Stanton Man, “Leaving Lunga”

3rd Alexandra Knox, Woodbine, Maryland, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal”

4th Adam Blaine, “Hugh Alexander Lowe of Tiree”

5th Elizabeth Knox, “The Duchess of Edinburgh”

6th Steven MacDonald, Orlando, “Inveran”

Judge: Michael Grey

Strathspey & Reel

1st Tyler Destremps, “Loch Loskin,” “Cecily Ross”

2nd Mason Parsons, Albuquerque, “The Caledonia Society of London,” “The Smith of Chilechassie”

3rd Elizabeth Knox, “The Islay Ball,” “Lt.-Col. D.J.S Murray”

4th Stanton Man

5th Steven MacDonald

6th Adam Blaine

Judge: Ken Eller

6/8 Marches

1st Elizabeth Knox, “Leaving Port Askaig,” “Fairview Cottage”

2nd Mason Parsons, “Miss Ishabel T. MacDonald,” “The MacNeils of Ugadale”

3rd Stanton Man, “Dr. Ross’s Welcome to the 50th Argyllshire Gathering,” “The MacNeils of Ugadale”

4th Ryan Kavanagh, “Mary Kiely,” “Moira Ann McIntosh”

5th Tyler Destremps, “Redford Cottage,” “Jean Mauchline”

6th Steven MacDonald, “Fairview Cottage,” “Miss Ishabel T. MacDonald”

Judge: Ken Eller

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Adam Blaine, “The Heningham Reunion,” “Kenny Gillies of Portnalong”

2nd Tyler Destremps, “Lucy Cassidy,” “The Skylark’s Ascension”

3rd Mason Parsons, “Gordon MacRea’s Favourite,” “The Skye Rovers”

4th Stanton Man, “The Ship in a Bottle,” “Alex MacDonald”

5th Steven MacDonald, “Skippiwazakiwi,” “Center’s Bonnet”

6th Ryan Kavanagh, “The Streaker,” “Donald of the Sun”

Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 2 (three competed)

Overall: Emily Trimpey, Pittsburgh

Piobaireachd

1st Colin Swett, West Chester, Pennsylvania, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

2nd Emily Trimpey, Pittsburgh, “The Battle of Auldearn” No. 2

Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh

2/4 March

1st Emily Trimpey

2nd Colin Swett

Judge: Ken Eller

Strathspey & Reel

1st Emily Trimpey

2nd Colin Swett

Judge: Michael Grey

6/8 March

1st Colin Swett

2nd Emily Trimpey

Judge: Ken Eller

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Emily Trimpey

2nd Colin Swett

Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 3 (six competed)

Overall: Bridget Englebreston, Raleigh, North Carolina

Piobaireachd

1st Bridget Englebreston, “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”

2nd Amy Howard, “Lament for Alasdair Dearg MacDonnell of Glengarry”

3rd Elly Ciesinski, “Lament for Sir James MacDonald of the Isles”

4th Reece Calovini, “Struan Robertson’s Salute”

5th George Smith, “The Glen is Mine”

Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh

2/4 March

1st Reece Cavolini

2nd George Smith

3rd Elly Ciesinski

4th Bridget Englebreston

5th Amy Howard

Judge: Ken Eller

Strathspey & Reel

1st George Smith

2nd Bridget Englebreston

3rd Amy Howard

4th Reece Cavolini

5th Elly Ciesinski

Judge: Michael Grey

6/8 March

1st Reece Cavolini

2nd George Smith

3rd Bridget Englebreston

4th Elly Ciesinski

5th Amy Howard

Judge: Ken Eller

Jig

1st Bridget Englebreston

2nd Reece Cavolini

3rd Amy Howard

4th George Smith

5th Elly Ciesinski

Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 4 (six competed)

Overall: Casey Buchanan-Smith, Pittsburgh

Piobaireachd

1st Maureen Moore, “Glengarry’s Lament”

2nd Casey Buchanan-Smith, “Lament for Sir James MacDoanld of the Isles”

3rd David Van Buskirk, “Struan Robertson’s Salute”

4th Jean Zhang, “Struan Robertson’s Salute”

Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh

2/4 March

1st Walter Maghee

2nd Maureen Moore

3rd Casey Buchanan-Smith

4th David Van Buskirk

5th Jean Zhang

Judge: Michael Grey

Strathspey & Reel

1st Casey Buchanan-Smith

2nd David Van Buskirk

3rd Maureen Moore

4th Walter Maghee

Judge: Ken Eller

6/8 March

1st Casey Buchanan-Smith

2nd David Van Buskirk

3rd Walter Maghee

4th Maureen Moore

5th Jean Zhang

Judge: Ken Eller

Grade 5 – Novice (five competed)

Overall: Christine Nolin, Pittsburgh

Piobaireachd

1st Walter Maghee, “Struan Robertson’s Salute”

2nd Christine Nolin, “Lament for Donald of Laggan”

Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh

March

1st Joseph Paetz

2nd Nathan Love

3rd Christine Nolin

Judge: Ken Eller