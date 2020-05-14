Carnegie Mellon University stages first virtual solo piping championship
The Internet – May 10-12, 2020 – Carnegie Mellon University continued with its annual solo piping championships by taking it online, competitors competing via submitted video performances over a few days of events. Ultimately, Sean Regan of Pittsburgh was the overall winner of the Open category, while Adam Blaine from San Jose, California, took the aggregate top prize in the amateur grades. Blaine receives the Bratach Dubh (black banner) for his efforts. The events were judged by James McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh, Ken Eller and Michael Grey.
“I would like to sincerely thank our four esteemed judges for all of their hard work,” said organizer Andrew Carlisle, who is the director of the university’s degree program in piping. “They diligently sat at their computer screens and judged for many hours. In many ways, judging virtually has more challenges and takes longer to carry out than in-person contests. You have to be your own steward, download and compile your own scoresheets and then format them and email them all back to the organizer after the competition is over. All four judges felt that because they could judge the competitions in their own time, they were able to spend time providing quite detailed feedback on the competitor scoresheets which has been greatly appreciated by the competitors.”
Results were announced live on Zoom on May 12th.
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Liz Cherry, USAF, “Lady MacDonald’s Lament”
2nd Sean Patrick Regan, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh
MSR
1st Sean Patrick Regan, “John MacFadyen of Melfort,” “Susan MacLeod,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”
2nd Liz Cherry, “Bonnie Ann,” The Shepherd’s Crook,” “Miss Proud”
Judge: Ken Eller
6/8 Marches
1st Sean Patrick Regan, “John MacColl’s Farewell to The Scottish Horse,” “Miss Ishabel T. MacDonald”
2nd Liz Cherry Jean Mauchline,” “Ballochyle”
Judge: Michael Grey
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Sean Patrick Regan, “Tam Bain’s Lum,” “The Brae’s of Mellinish”
2nd Liz Cherry The Man from Skye,” “Kenny Gillies of Portnalong”
Judge: Michael Grey
Grade 1 (11 competitors)
Overall (An Bratach Dubh): Adam Blaine
Piobaireachd
1st Adam Blaine, “MacKenzie of Applecross’s Salute”
2nd Stanton Man, Raleigh, North Carolina, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”
3rd Ryan Kavanagh, Kingston, Ontario, “The Park Piobaireachd” No. 2
4th Alex Burlew, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, “The Massacre of Glencoe”
5th Elizabeth Knox, Woodbine, Maryland, “Tulloch Ard”
6th Steve Knox, Woodbine, Maryland, “The Glen is Mine”
Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh
2/4 March
1st Tyler Destremps, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, “Jeannie Carruthers”
2nd Stanton Man, “Leaving Lunga”
3rd Alexandra Knox, Woodbine, Maryland, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal”
4th Adam Blaine, “Hugh Alexander Lowe of Tiree”
5th Elizabeth Knox, “The Duchess of Edinburgh”
6th Steven MacDonald, Orlando, “Inveran”
Judge: Michael Grey
Strathspey & Reel
1st Tyler Destremps, “Loch Loskin,” “Cecily Ross”
2nd Mason Parsons, Albuquerque, “The Caledonia Society of London,” “The Smith of Chilechassie”
3rd Elizabeth Knox, “The Islay Ball,” “Lt.-Col. D.J.S Murray”
4th Stanton Man
5th Steven MacDonald
6th Adam Blaine
Judge: Ken Eller
6/8 Marches
1st Elizabeth Knox, “Leaving Port Askaig,” “Fairview Cottage”
2nd Mason Parsons, “Miss Ishabel T. MacDonald,” “The MacNeils of Ugadale”
3rd Stanton Man, “Dr. Ross’s Welcome to the 50th Argyllshire Gathering,” “The MacNeils of Ugadale”
4th Ryan Kavanagh, “Mary Kiely,” “Moira Ann McIntosh”
5th Tyler Destremps, “Redford Cottage,” “Jean Mauchline”
6th Steven MacDonald, “Fairview Cottage,” “Miss Ishabel T. MacDonald”
Judge: Ken Eller
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Adam Blaine, “The Heningham Reunion,” “Kenny Gillies of Portnalong”
2nd Tyler Destremps, “Lucy Cassidy,” “The Skylark’s Ascension”
3rd Mason Parsons, “Gordon MacRea’s Favourite,” “The Skye Rovers”
4th Stanton Man, “The Ship in a Bottle,” “Alex MacDonald”
5th Steven MacDonald, “Skippiwazakiwi,” “Center’s Bonnet”
6th Ryan Kavanagh, “The Streaker,” “Donald of the Sun”
Judge: Michael Grey
Grade 2 (three competed)
Overall: Emily Trimpey, Pittsburgh
Piobaireachd
1st Colin Swett, West Chester, Pennsylvania, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”
2nd Emily Trimpey, Pittsburgh, “The Battle of Auldearn” No. 2
Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh
2/4 March
1st Emily Trimpey
2nd Colin Swett
Judge: Ken Eller
Strathspey & Reel
1st Emily Trimpey
2nd Colin Swett
Judge: Michael Grey
6/8 March
1st Colin Swett
2nd Emily Trimpey
Judge: Ken Eller
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Emily Trimpey
2nd Colin Swett
Judge: Michael Grey
Grade 3 (six competed)
Overall: Bridget Englebreston, Raleigh, North Carolina
Piobaireachd
1st Bridget Englebreston, “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”
2nd Amy Howard, “Lament for Alasdair Dearg MacDonnell of Glengarry”
3rd Elly Ciesinski, “Lament for Sir James MacDonald of the Isles”
4th Reece Calovini, “Struan Robertson’s Salute”
5th George Smith, “The Glen is Mine”
Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh
2/4 March
1st Reece Cavolini
2nd George Smith
3rd Elly Ciesinski
4th Bridget Englebreston
5th Amy Howard
Judge: Ken Eller
Strathspey & Reel
1st George Smith
2nd Bridget Englebreston
3rd Amy Howard
4th Reece Cavolini
5th Elly Ciesinski
Judge: Michael Grey
6/8 March
1st Reece Cavolini
2nd George Smith
3rd Bridget Englebreston
4th Elly Ciesinski
5th Amy Howard
Judge: Ken Eller
Jig
1st Bridget Englebreston
2nd Reece Cavolini
3rd Amy Howard
4th George Smith
5th Elly Ciesinski
Judge: Michael Grey
Grade 4 (six competed)
Overall: Casey Buchanan-Smith, Pittsburgh
Piobaireachd
1st Maureen Moore, “Glengarry’s Lament”
2nd Casey Buchanan-Smith, “Lament for Sir James MacDoanld of the Isles”
3rd David Van Buskirk, “Struan Robertson’s Salute”
4th Jean Zhang, “Struan Robertson’s Salute”
Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh
2/4 March
1st Walter Maghee
2nd Maureen Moore
3rd Casey Buchanan-Smith
4th David Van Buskirk
5th Jean Zhang
Judge: Michael Grey
Strathspey & Reel
1st Casey Buchanan-Smith
2nd David Van Buskirk
3rd Maureen Moore
4th Walter Maghee
Judge: Ken Eller
6/8 March
1st Casey Buchanan-Smith
2nd David Van Buskirk
3rd Walter Maghee
4th Maureen Moore
5th Jean Zhang
Judge: Ken Eller
Grade 5 – Novice (five competed)
Overall: Christine Nolin, Pittsburgh
Piobaireachd
1st Walter Maghee, “Struan Robertson’s Salute”
2nd Christine Nolin, “Lament for Donald of Laggan”
Judges: Jimmy McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh
March
1st Joseph Paetz
2nd Nathan Love
3rd Christine Nolin
Judge: Ken Eller