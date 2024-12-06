Caudill re-elected as EUSPBA president in advance voting; McGonigal also returns as VP

The Eastern United States Pipe Band Association has re-elected President Bill Caudill and Vice-President Joe McGonigal. The results were finalized and communicated to members the day before the organization’s 2024 annual general meeting, which will be held online on December 7th.

Caudill received 70% of the nearly 900 votes cast, significantly ahead of challenger David Hall. McGonical’s race against Derek Midgley was much closer, the former finishing eight percentage points ahead.

Both Caudill and McGonigal are experienced competitors in top-grade bands and solo piping.

Recording Secretary Stephanie Valley and Officer-at-Large Scott Fletcher returned to their roles unopposed.

“I am very honoured and flattered to have been re-elected for another term of office,” Caudill said when asked to comment on his re-election. “Our association has some innate challenges both geographically as well as numerically, but one of my priorities has been for us to provide ‘customer satisfaction’ and to give something back to our membership outside of just the ability to play and compete in association events.”

The EUSPBA, the world’s largest single piping and drumming association by geography, held advance online voting through a secure site. This allowed candidates time to communicate their platform and positions on issues and members an equal amount of time to ask questions and formulate their decisions.

“We have some exciting new incentives that we will be addressing after our AGM that will hopefully help us continue to improve what we do for our members.” – EUSPBA President Bill Caudill

Unlike most pipe band associations, the EUSPBA limits positions to a maximum of two two-year terms. The organization requires competing bands to have a paid band membership, and all solo contestants must have an individual membership.

The EUSPBA annual general meeting provides mandatory reports from its executive committee, all subject to open questions from attending members. Following a presentation of annual aggregate competition awards, the EUSPBA branches will table proposals for rule changes. Among the proposals is extending the terms of the President, Vice President, and Members-at-Large to four years, with a maximum of two consecutive terms, and the Executive Secretary, Recording Secretary, and Treasurer having no term limits.

According to the EUSPBA, there will not be an official quorum at the meeting, so “proposals cannot be ‘killed’ by the attending members. Instead, after discussion, proposals are referred to the Executive Committee and/or Music Board MB for further action with indications of member support or lack of support from those in attendance.”

The EUSPBA’s Judges’ Seminar will be held on December 8th. Andrew Douglas of New York and Doug Stronach of Ontario will lead sessions on ensemble judging, and Mike Cusack of Texas will lead a seminar on judging piobaireachd.

“We have some exciting new incentives that we will be addressing after our AGM that will hopefully help us continue to improve what we do for our members,” Caudill added. “I’m truly blessed to have a great team working on our Executive Committee who will now be allowed to continue – and hopefully see to finish and fruition – some of the projects we have begun during my first term. We look forward to the future together.”