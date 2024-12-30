News
December 30, 2024

Chris Armstrong awarded the British Empire Medal

Chris Armstrong, BEM

Chris Armstrong was awarded the British Empire Medal in the 2024 King’s New Year’s Honours for his lifetime of service to piping.

Armstrong is perhaps best known worldwide as pipe-major of Grade 1 ScottishPower, consistently one of the world’s elite bands since he took it on in 2005.

“I consider myself very fortune to be able to do what I love doing on a daily basis, teaching, performing and helping others achieve their goals playing bagpipes.”

”It is a great honour to be nominated and awarded the BEM,” Armstrong said about the award. “I consider myself very fortune to be able to do what I love doing on a daily basis, teaching, performing and helping others achieve their goals playing bagpipes.”

In solo piping, he won the Highland Society of London Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting at an early age in 2003. Among many top prizes over the last two decades are three former winners MSR titles at the Argyllshire Gathering, including in 2024.

Armstrong is a prolific teacher, recording artist and composer, and operates a full time piping business.

The British Empire Medal is a British and Commonwealth award for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the British Crown. Recipients must go through a rigorous, secret and lengthy nomination and review process and only learn of their award when it is announced.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
December 24, 2024
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!
Reviews
December 23, 2024
Endurance and Kintyre: two practice chanters, one comparative video
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?