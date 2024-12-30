Chris Armstrong awarded the British Empire Medal

Chris Armstrong was awarded the British Empire Medal in the 2024 King’s New Year’s Honours for his lifetime of service to piping.

Armstrong is perhaps best known worldwide as pipe-major of Grade 1 ScottishPower, consistently one of the world’s elite bands since he took it on in 2005.

”It is a great honour to be nominated and awarded the BEM,” Armstrong said about the award. “I consider myself very fortune to be able to do what I love doing on a daily basis, teaching, performing and helping others achieve their goals playing bagpipes.”

In solo piping, he won the Highland Society of London Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting at an early age in 2003. Among many top prizes over the last two decades are three former winners MSR titles at the Argyllshire Gathering, including in 2024.

Armstrong is a prolific teacher, recording artist and composer, and operates a full time piping business.

The British Empire Medal is a British and Commonwealth award for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the British Crown. Recipients must go through a rigorous, secret and lengthy nomination and review process and only learn of their award when it is announced.