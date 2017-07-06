College of Piping bands take 6 trophies @ Fredericton

(Page 1 of 2)

Fredericton, New Brunswick – July 29-30, 2017 – The 36thth annual New Brunswick Highland Games were held in crystal clear sunny and warm Maritime summer weather over two days on the grounds of New Brunswick’s Governor General’s home. Competitions ran like clockwork and were well attended by contestants and paying crowd, with a lively beer tent throughout. Summerside, Prince Edward Island’s various College of Piping bands enjoyed a very successful two days as they prepared to travel to compete in Scotland. Alex Gandy of Halifax, Nova Scotia, was the overall winner of the Professional Solo Piping, and Jeremy Keddy the equivalent in Professional Solo Snare Drumming. The Fredericton Society of St. Andrew Pipe Band is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2017 and will be competing at the World Championships with a large band in Grade 4.

Bands

Saturday

Grade 1 (MSR, one played, Picaroons Trophy)

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Grade 2 (MSR, two competed, William Libby Memorial Cup)

1st College of Piping

2nd Dartmouth & District

Grade 3 (MSR, one played, Town of Oromocto Trophy)

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (Gr3)

Grade 4 (MSR, four competed, NBSCA Cup)

1st College of Piping (Gr4) (ens.pref.)

2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew

3rd Dartmouth & District (Gr4)

Grade 5 (march medley, five competed, NBHG Trophy)

1st College of Piping (Gr5)

2nd 36 Halifax

3rd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (Gr5)

Judges for all Saturday band events: John Elliott, Andrew Berthoff (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Ann Gray (ensemble)

Sunday

Grade 1 (medley, one played, City of Fredericton Trophy)

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Grade 2 (medley, two competed, James McGee Memorial Trophy)

1st College of Piping

2nd Dartmouth & District

Grade 3 (medley, one played, Daniel Hossack Trophy)

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (Gr3)

Grade 4 (medley, four competed, Bruce Downey Trophy)

1st College of Piping (Gr4)

2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew

3rd Dartmouth & District (Gr4)



Grade 5 (medley, three competed, Blaine Arnold Memorial Shield)

1st College of Piping (Gr5)

2nd 36 Halifax

3rd Southern Victoria Pipe Band

Judges for all Sunday band events: John Elliott, Ann Gray (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

