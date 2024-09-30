Commonwealth wins big at 2024 Celtic Classic

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania – September 29, 2024 – The Commonwealth Pipes & Drums of Melrose, Massachusetts, was the overall winner of the top grade at the 2024 Celtic Classic in the historic downtown of Bethlehem. The band finished second in both Grade 3 Medley and MSR contests, which were won by New York Metro and McMillan-Birtles, respectively. Eight bands competed in Grade 3. The Grade 4 band contest was held on September 28th.

The Celtic Classic Festival, now in its thirty-seventh year, attracts more than 200,000 visitors over the two-day event.

Grade 3

Overall

1st Commonwealth

2nd New York Metro

3rd MacMillan-Birtles

4th Carnegie Mellon University

5th Roisin Dubh

6th St. Columcille

7th Atlanta

8th Capital District

Medley

1st New York Metro (2,3,1,1)

2nd Commonwealth (5,1,2,2)

3rd Carnegie Mellon University (4,4,3,2)

4th Roisin Dubh (3,2,6,5)

5th MacMillan-Birtles (1,5,4,7)

6th St. Columcille (6,6,5,6)

7th Atlanta (8,8,8,4)

8th Capital District (7,7,7,8)

Judges: Dan Lyden, Andrew Walker (piping); Jim Wilson (ensemble); Scott Fletcher (drumming)

MSR

1st MacMillan-Birtles (3,1,1,5)

2nd Commonwealth (2,4,4,1)

3rd St. Columcille (1,5,2,7)

4th New York Metro (6,2,6,2)

5th Carnegie Mellon University (5,3,3,6)

6th Roisin Dubh (4,6,7,4)

7th Atlanta (7,8,8,3)

8th Capital District (8,7,5,8)

Judges: Dan Lyden, Jim Wilson (piping); Andrew Walker (ensemble); Fletcher (drumming)

Competition results? Please send them to pipes|drums with a photo or two!