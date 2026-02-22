Connor Sinclair wins his third Ardmore Cup

Ardmore, Ireland – February 20-21, 2026 – Connor Sinclair of Crieff, Scotland, won the Ardmore Cup for the third time, an event that showcases invited competitors in a creative setting that includes a freestyle Medley contest as well as a traditional MSR. Each piper also plays a slow air during their tuning, with a separate award for each.

The competition was inspired by the Sun Belt Invitational in Florida, also organized by pioping impresario Eric Stein.

Ardmore Cup

MSR

1st Connor Sinclair

2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

4th Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland

5th James Frazer

Slow Air: Angus D. MacColl

Medley

1st Connor Sinclair

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Alen Tully, Dublin

4th Willie McCallum

5th Angus D. MacColl

Slow Air: Alen Tully

Judges: Leonard Browne, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Ronan Maguire

50 & Over Medley

1st Peter Donnan

2nd Glenn Cupples

3rd Christy Bromell

Judge: Liz Tubbs

14 and Under

Pipes

March

1st Emilia Tully

2nd Ben Cardy

3rd Tadhg Spillane

Piobaireachd Ground

1st Alex Tully

2nd Emilia Tully

3rd Tadhg Spillane

Judge: Finlay Johnston

Practice Chanter

March

1st Freya Tully

2nd Scott Hamilton

3rd Cillian Terry

Piobaireachd ground

1st Freya Tully

Judge: Connor Sinclair