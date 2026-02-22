Results
February 22, 2026

Connor Sinclair wins his third Ardmore Cup

Connor Sinclair with the Ardmore Cup

Ardmore, Ireland – February 20-21, 2026 – Connor Sinclair of Crieff, Scotland, won the Ardmore Cup for the third time, an event that showcases invited competitors in a creative setting that includes a freestyle Medley contest as well as a traditional MSR. Each piper also plays a slow air during their tuning, with a separate award for each.

The competition was inspired by the Sun Belt Invitational in Florida, also organized by pioping impresario Eric Stein.

Ardmore Cup

MSR
1st Connor Sinclair
2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
4th Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland
5th James Frazer

Slow Air: Angus D. MacColl

Medley
1st Connor Sinclair
2nd Callum Beaumont
3rd Alen Tully, Dublin
4th Willie McCallum
5th Angus D. MacColl

Slow Air: Alen Tully

Judges: Leonard Browne, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Ronan Maguire

50 & Over Medley
1st Peter Donnan
2nd Glenn Cupples
3rd Christy Bromell
Judge: Liz Tubbs

14 and Under
Pipes
March
1st Emilia Tully
2nd Ben Cardy
3rd Tadhg Spillane

Piobaireachd Ground
1st Alex Tully
2nd Emilia Tully
3rd Tadhg Spillane
Judge: Finlay Johnston

Practice Chanter
March
1st Freya Tully
2nd Scott Hamilton
3rd Cillian Terry

Piobaireachd ground
1st Freya Tully
Judge: Connor Sinclair

 

Subscribers

