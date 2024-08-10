Could European result in four different champions for 2024?

In 2023, there were different winners of Grade 1 and Grade 2 and all major championships leading up to the World Championships, and on the eve of the European Championships, the same pattern is emerging.

Only a few weeks before the RSPBA outdoor competition began, Perth, Scotland, stepped up as the location for the European, assuring bands of all five major events for 2024.

The 2023 RSPBA season featured only four championships as a location for the British could not be secured in time.

With the addition of USA-based City of Dunedin and St. Thomas Alumni, Grade 1 at the 2024 European will feature 12 contestants, bringing a different dimension to the contest after the first three majors had 10 in the grade. Here’s the draw for the four-parter MSR contest:

Police Scotland Fife (Scotland) Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland) Thomas Alumni (USA) Inveraray & District (Scotland) Closkelt (Northern Ireland) Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland) Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland) Laurence O’Toole (Ireland) Johnstone (Scotland) ScottishPower (Scotland) Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland) City of Dunedin (USA)

Even though the competition is just five days before the World’s, Simon Fraser University and the 78th Fraser Highlanders, both from Canada, have elected not to compete at Perth.

The Grade 1 judges are Terry Lee and Ross Walker on piping, Alex Dudgeon on drumming, and Paul Turner on ensemble.

This season, the three previous championship winners differ: British: Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, UK: St. Laurence O’Toole, and Scottish: Inveraray & District.

Last year, there also were different winners: UK: Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, European: Inveraray & District, and Scottish: Field Marshal Montgomery. Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia went on to win the World’s.

Grade 2 also saw three championship winners in 2024: Scottish: Uddingston, UK: Ravara, and British Glasgow Skye Association.

The 2023 Grade 2 winners leading up to the World’s were Scottish: Royal Burgh of Annan, UK: Ravara, and European: Portlethen & District. Royal Burgh of Annan took Grade 2 at the World’s.

A with Grade 1, the Grade 2 Medley event at the European Championships at Perth expands due to overseas bands coming in for the World’s. Here’s the draw:

Peel Regional Police (Canada) Coalburn I.O.R. (Scotland) Uddingston (Scotland) North Stratton (Canada) Royal Burgh of Annan (Scotland) City of Edinburgh (Scotland) The Pipe Band Club (Australia) Glasgow Skye Association (Scotland) Ulster Scottish (USA) Buchan Peterson (Scotland) Los Angeles Scots (USA) Portlethen and District (Scotland) Manorcunningham (Ireland) Greater Midwest (USA)

Judges: Robert Shaw and Alvis Kerr on piping, Paul Brown assessing drumming, and Peter Snaddon judging ensemble.

Several bands reportedly opted out of competing in Perth because they were concerned that wet weather might put them at a disadvantage for the World’s. The weather forecast indicates a warm and mostly sunny day tomorrow.

Will the European Championships continue the trend and produce a different championship winner for the season?

