2022 European Champions: Inveraray & District

Inverness, Scotland – June 25, 2022 – The European Pipe Band Championships finally returned to the northern Scotland city of Inverness after a two-year hiatus, and Inveraray & District came away with the Grade 1 title in convincing fashion with four first place rankings from the judges, in a successful defense of the award. ScottishPower zoomed up with a second, while Field Marshal Montgomery took third. Dublin’s St. Laurence O’Toole improved on their sixth at the UK with a fourth.

It was the third major championship of the RSPBA season. Inveraray & District won the British at Greenock, Scotland, and Field Marshal Montgomery took the UK at Lurgan, Northern Ireland.

in Grade 2, Royal Burgh of Annan won, becoming the third different band to win a major in that grade this year. Worcester Kiltie of Massachusetts made the long and expensive trip extra satisfying by featuring with a sixth. Thirteen bands had entered, but only 10 competed. Ravara of Northern Ireland, who won Grade 2 at the UK Championships, entered but did not attend

The conditions couldn’t be much better at Bught Park, with the high around 20 degrees Celsius and sunshine throughout the day.

Grade 1 (medley, 13 competed)

1st Inveraray & District (Scotland) (1,1,1,1)

2nd ScottishPower (Scotland) (2,2,2,4)

3rd Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland) (3,3,5,2)

4th St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland) (5,4,4,5)

5th Police Scotland Fife (Scotland) (6,5,3,7)

6th Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate (Scotland) (4,6,6,6)

Judges: Robert Mathieson, John Wilson (piping); David Brown (drumming); Donald MacPhee (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, 10 competed)

1st Royal Burgh of Annan (Scotland) (1,1,3,1)

2nd Buchan Peterson (Scotland) (2,2,1,2)

3rd Uddingston (Scotland) (3,3,2,3)

4th City of Edinburgh (Scotland) (4,4,4,4)

5th Portlethan & District (Scotland) (5,5,8,5)

6th Worcester Kiltie (USA) (8,7,5,6)

Drumming: Buchan Peterson

Judges: Jim Semple, Peter Snaddon (piping); Allan Craig (drumming); Tom Brown (ensemble)