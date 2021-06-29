Miller, Dew best overall at Eagle Pipers’ online solo competition

The Internet – June 29, 2021 – The first online competition organized by the Edinburgh-based Eagle Pipers’ Society attracted pipers from all over who are paid-up members of the Competing Pipers Association with a B- or C-grade.

John Dew of Perth, Scotland, and Ross Miller of Linlithgow, Scotland, were best overall in the B-Grade, and Ryan Murray of Sacramento, California, took the aggregate in the C-Grade.

There was a total prize pool of £1,000 and only judges who are members of the Solo Piping Judges Association were used.

“We very much hope prize-winners will be able to gain some credit in their 2021 grading assessments,” said Eagle Pipers President Douglas Gardiner, referring to the CPA’s review of member results.

Gardiner added that the event took a loss, despite having an entry fee of £16. Entries were capped at 30 in each grade.

Contestant provided recorded video performances uploaded to YouTube, judges assessing them over a period of time. The CPA does not have reciprocal agreements with any other piping associations around the world. The association’s grading system is for various levels of pipers with Professional or Open gradings in other countries. Obtaining a CPA grading can take some time, each member’s abilities are assessed individually before a committee assigns them a grading in each of piobaireachd and light music.

B- Grade

Piobaireachd (26 competed in two heats, six finalists)

1st Bobby Durning, Boston, “Scarce of Fishing”

2nd Andrew Hall, London, “MacNeill of Barra’s March”

3rd Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

4th John Dew, “Beloved Scotland”

5th Ross Miller, “The Groat”

6th Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

Judges: Ian Duncan, John Wilson (final); Tom Speirs, Bob Worrall (heats)

March, Strathspey, Reel, Hornpipe & Jig (15 competed in two heats, six finalists)

1st Ross Miller, “Invergordon’s Welcome to HM Queen Elizabeth II,” “Caber Feidh,”

“Johnnie MacDonald’s Reel,” “Donald MacLeod,” “Chloe’s Passion for Willie Macaulay”

2nd John Dew, “Captain Campbell of Drumavoisk,” “Mrs. Donald MacPherson,” “Dr. MacPhail’s Reel,” “Duncan Johnstone,” “Duncan the Gauger”

3rd Lachie Dick, Edinburgh, “The Stirlingshire Militia,” “Inveraray Castle,” “Arnish Light,” “Beverley’s Wedding,” “Duncan MacKillop”

4th Andrew Ferguson, “Miss Elspeth Campbell,” “The Cameronian Rant,” “John Mackechnie,” “Raigmore,” “Skye”

5th Brodie Watson- Massey, Edinburgh “Parker’s Welcome to Perthshire,” “MacBeth’s Strathspey,” “Traditional,” “John MacKenzie’s Fancy,” “The Loch Ness Monster”

6th Callum Wynd, “Colonel MacLean of Ardgour,” “John Roy Stewart,” “Cecily Ross,” “Crossing the Minch,” “Turf Lodge”

Judges: Murray Henderson (final and heat), Michael Grey (final), Iain Speirs (heat)

C-Grade

Piobaireachd (23 competed in two heats, six finalists)

1st Ryan Murray, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

2nd Kyle Howie, Dundee, Scotland, “Corrienessan’s Salute”

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey, “Lachlan MacNeill of Kintarbert’s Fancy”

4th James Feeney, New York, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

5th Keith Christie, “The Battle of Auldearn” #2

6th Fraser Maitland, “The Big Spree”

Judges: Euan Anderson, Bob Worrall (final); Ian Duncan, John Wilson (heats)

March, Strathspey, Reel, Hornpipe & Jig (26 competed in two heats, six finalists)

1st Luke Kennedy, “Queen Elizabeth II’s Welcome to Invergordon,” “Pipe-Major Hector Maclean,” “Pipe-Major Robert Reid,” “John MacKenzie’s Fancy,” “Norman MacLean”

2nd Calum Kaye

3rd Teddy Krogh

4th James Feeney

5th Ryan Murray

6th Kyle Shead

Judges: Iain Speirs, Tom Speirs (final), Euan Anderson, Michael Grey (heats)

Related

B- and C-Grade pipers hope to fly with Eagles

March 14, 2021