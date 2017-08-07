Dicker, Simpson, Greenlees, MacHattie at Birnam

Birnam, Scotland – August 26, 2017 – Twenty competitors turned out for the Birnam Games in a sunny day, warm for Scotland. Prizes were scattered with Ontario’s Jacob Dicker and Scotland’s Jonathon Simpson enjoying the best overall results.

August 26, 1972 Jimmy MacGregor wins all three open piping events and best dressed at Cowal Gathering.

Do not be afraid to recognize that you do not know as much as others. Even if you have played in non-competitive bands for your entire career, and have never had formal instruction, do not hesitate to try to ask others for help.

Lionel Tupman, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

