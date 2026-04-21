Dominion dominates at 2026 Manitoba Scottish Festival

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – April 18, 2026 – With straight firsts in both events in the two-band Grade 2 competition, the hometown Dominion Pipe Band was the top winner at the indoor Manitoba Scottish Festival (previously the Winnipeg Scottish Festival), held at Red River College Polytechnic.

Grade 4 solo piper Alexander McDonald was awarded the Piper of the Day trophy, and the Drummer of the Day went to Max Thiessen, the overall winner in Grade 4, the highest contested category.

Bands

Grade 2

Overall

1st Dominion

2nd City of Regina

Drumming: Dominion

Medley

1st Dominion (1,1,1,1)

2nd City of Regina (2,2,2,2)

Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)

MSR

1st Dominion (1,1,1,1)

2nd City of Regina (2,2,2,2)

Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg (Gr3) (2,2,1,1)

DQ: Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders (minimum drummers not met)

Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)

MSR

St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg (Gr3) (2,2,1,1)

DQ: Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders (minimum drummers not met)

Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)

Grade 4

Overall

1st St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg (Gr4)

2nd Macalester College (MSR pref.)

3rd Regina Police

Drumming: Macalester College (MSR pref.)

Medley

1st St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg (Gr4) (2,3,1,1)

2nd Regina Police (1,1,3,3)

3rd Macalester College (3,2,2,2)

Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)

MSR

1st St. Andrew’s of Winnipeg (Gr4) (3,1,2,2)

2nd Macalester College (2,3,1,3)

3rd Regina Police (1,2,3,4)

4th Lord Selkirk RFM (4,4,4,1)

Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick March Medley

Macalester College (Gr5) (1,1,1,1)

DQ: 96th Highlanders (minimum pipers not met)

Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Nate Linsley

2nd Henry McCarthy

3rd Glen-Mary Christopher

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

MSR

1st Cam Dawson

2nd Henry McCarthy

3rd Nate Linsley

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cam Dawson

2nd Henry McCarthy

3rd Nate Linsley

Judge: Graeme McCombe

6/8 March

1st Henry McCarthy

2nd Nate Linsley

3rd Cam Dawson

Judge: James MacHattie

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

Spencer Roberts

Judge: James MacHattie

MSR

1st Spencer Roberts

2nd Justice Peterson

3rd Declan Kyle

Judge: Graeme McCombe

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Justice Peterson

2nd Declan Kyle

3rd Spencer Roberts

Judge: Graeme McCombe

6/8 March

1st Justice Peterson

2nd Spencer Roberts

3rd Declan Kyle

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Justice Peterson

2nd Daniel Nicla

3rd Liam Noble

Judge: James McHattie

2/4 March

1st Daniel Nicla

2nd Liam Noble

3rd Matthew Bryson

Judge: James MacHattie

Strathspey & Reel

1st Liam Noble

2nd Matthew Bryson

3rd Allan Mohrbutter

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Jig

1st Liam Noble

2nd Matthew Bryson

Judge: Graeme McCombe

6/8 March

1st Matthew Bryson

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Mike Householder

2nd Alexander McDonald

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

2/4 March

1st Alexander McDonald

2nd Kent Kaiser

3rd Diane Kotelko

Judge: James MacHattie

6/8 March

1st Alexander McDonald

2nd Jacob Burbano-McFee

3rd Diane Kotelko

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Slow Air

1st Alexander McDonald

2nd Jacob Burbano-McFee

3rd Kristie Lipinski

Judge: Graeme McCombe

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Roghan Desaultels

2nd Alina Vandekerckhove

3rd Evan Hogan

Judge: Graeme McCombe

Practice Chanter

Two-part March

1st George-Antony Shariff

2nd Arlo Penner

3rd Crystal Lloyd

Judge: Graeme McCombe

Solo Drumming

Snare

Professional

MSR

Ian Aastrom

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Snare

Grade 2

MSR

Danny Tighe

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Hornpipe & Jig

Danny Tighe

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Grade 3

2/4 March

Joshua Robbins

Judge: Reid Maxwell

6/8 March

Joshua Robbins

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Max Thiessen

2nd Grace Brown

3rd Nathan Cardinal

Judge: Reid Maxwell

6/8 March

1st Max Thiessen

2nd Grace Brown

3rd Catrina Esposito

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Jack Bushman

2nd Armaan Bedi

Judge: Tyler Fry

Pad

1st Daniel McDonald

2nd Alia Lamoureux

3rd Kian Kellet

Judge: Tyler Fry

Tenor

Senior

MSR

1st Claire Noble

Judge: Tyler Fry

Novice

March

1st Laura Werden

Judge: Tyler Fry

Bass

Senior

MSR

Benjamin Robins

Judge: Tyler Fry

Novice

March

1st Kelly Duke

2nd Nathan Cardinal

3rd Aislynn Horsfall

Judge: Tyler Fry