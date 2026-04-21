Dominion dominates at 2026 Manitoba Scottish Festival
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – April 18, 2026 – With straight firsts in both events in the two-band Grade 2 competition, the hometown Dominion Pipe Band was the top winner at the indoor Manitoba Scottish Festival (previously the Winnipeg Scottish Festival), held at Red River College Polytechnic.
Grade 4 solo piper Alexander McDonald was awarded the Piper of the Day trophy, and the Drummer of the Day went to Max Thiessen, the overall winner in Grade 4, the highest contested category.
Bands
Grade 2
Overall
1st Dominion
2nd City of Regina
Drumming: Dominion
Medley
1st Dominion (1,1,1,1)
2nd City of Regina (2,2,2,2)
Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)
MSR
1st Dominion (1,1,1,1)
2nd City of Regina (2,2,2,2)
Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg (Gr3) (2,2,1,1)
DQ: Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders (minimum drummers not met)
Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)
MSR
St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg (Gr3) (2,2,1,1)
DQ: Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders (minimum drummers not met)
Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)
Grade 4
Overall
1st St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg (Gr4)
2nd Macalester College (MSR pref.)
3rd Regina Police
Drumming: Macalester College (MSR pref.)
Medley
1st St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg (Gr4) (2,3,1,1)
2nd Regina Police (1,1,3,3)
3rd Macalester College (3,2,2,2)
Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)
MSR
1st St. Andrew’s of Winnipeg (Gr4) (3,1,2,2)
2nd Macalester College (2,3,1,3)
3rd Regina Police (1,2,3,4)
4th Lord Selkirk RFM (4,4,4,1)
Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick March Medley
Macalester College (Gr5) (1,1,1,1)
DQ: 96th Highlanders (minimum pipers not met)
Judges: James MacHattie, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Reid Maxwell (drumming); Tyler Fry (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Nate Linsley
2nd Henry McCarthy
3rd Glen-Mary Christopher
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
MSR
1st Cam Dawson
2nd Henry McCarthy
3rd Nate Linsley
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cam Dawson
2nd Henry McCarthy
3rd Nate Linsley
Judge: Graeme McCombe
6/8 March
1st Henry McCarthy
2nd Nate Linsley
3rd Cam Dawson
Judge: James MacHattie
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
Spencer Roberts
Judge: James MacHattie
MSR
1st Spencer Roberts
2nd Justice Peterson
3rd Declan Kyle
Judge: Graeme McCombe
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Justice Peterson
2nd Declan Kyle
3rd Spencer Roberts
Judge: Graeme McCombe
6/8 March
1st Justice Peterson
2nd Spencer Roberts
3rd Declan Kyle
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Justice Peterson
2nd Daniel Nicla
3rd Liam Noble
Judge: James McHattie
2/4 March
1st Daniel Nicla
2nd Liam Noble
3rd Matthew Bryson
Judge: James MacHattie
Strathspey & Reel
1st Liam Noble
2nd Matthew Bryson
3rd Allan Mohrbutter
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
Jig
1st Liam Noble
2nd Matthew Bryson
Judge: Graeme McCombe
6/8 March
1st Matthew Bryson
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Mike Householder
2nd Alexander McDonald
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
2/4 March
1st Alexander McDonald
2nd Kent Kaiser
3rd Diane Kotelko
Judge: James MacHattie
6/8 March
1st Alexander McDonald
2nd Jacob Burbano-McFee
3rd Diane Kotelko
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
Slow Air
1st Alexander McDonald
2nd Jacob Burbano-McFee
3rd Kristie Lipinski
Judge: Graeme McCombe
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Roghan Desaultels
2nd Alina Vandekerckhove
3rd Evan Hogan
Judge: Graeme McCombe
Practice Chanter
Two-part March
1st George-Antony Shariff
2nd Arlo Penner
3rd Crystal Lloyd
Judge: Graeme McCombe
Solo Drumming
Snare
Professional
MSR
Ian Aastrom
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Snare
Grade 2
MSR
Danny Tighe
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Hornpipe & Jig
Danny Tighe
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Grade 3
2/4 March
Joshua Robbins
Judge: Reid Maxwell
6/8 March
Joshua Robbins
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Max Thiessen
2nd Grace Brown
3rd Nathan Cardinal
Judge: Reid Maxwell
6/8 March
1st Max Thiessen
2nd Grace Brown
3rd Catrina Esposito
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Jack Bushman
2nd Armaan Bedi
Judge: Tyler Fry
Pad
1st Daniel McDonald
2nd Alia Lamoureux
3rd Kian Kellet
Judge: Tyler Fry
Tenor
Senior
MSR
1st Claire Noble
Judge: Tyler Fry
Novice
March
1st Laura Werden
Judge: Tyler Fry
Bass
Senior
MSR
Benjamin Robins
Judge: Tyler Fry
Novice
March
1st Kelly Duke
2nd Nathan Cardinal
3rd Aislynn Horsfall
Judge: Tyler Fry
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